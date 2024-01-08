Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and more at Golden Globe Awards 2024

MUMBAI: Attention fashionistas! The 81st Golden Globes Awards have officially kicked off with top celebrities including Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and more gracing the red carpet.
From exquisite gowns to over-the-top beauty looks, this awards season is sure to provide you with a treasure trove of fashion inspiration.
Scroll down to see their looks:
MUMBAI : EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive reportread more
MUMBAI : India’s apex industry-led market research body, Market Research Society of India (MRSIread more
MUMBAI : As 2023 comes to an end, ACwO, a dynamic D2C audio brand backed by Sunil Chhetri, is reread more
MUMBAI : TIPS Industries Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive report read more
MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas bagged the title for Best original song in a Motion Picture at the ongoing Golden...read more
MUMBAI : The 32nd edition of the prestigious Mumbai Sanskriti Festival, presented by the Indian Heritage Society (IHS), is all set to enthral...read more
MUMBAI : Speech and hearing are birth rights for every child, enabling them to communicate and connect with the world. Unfortunately some children...read more
MUMBAI: The award season has officially kicked off with the 81st annual Golden Globes. The event is currently underway at the Beverly Hilton hotel in...read more
MUMBAI : Jujutsu Kaisen fans are in for a rollercoaster of emotions as new promos hint at a potential turn of events for the character Choso. Even...read more