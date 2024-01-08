Jennifer Lopez new song and MV coming this wednesday *** MEDIA ALERT***

MUMBAI: WHO: Global superstar, Jennifer Lopez is releasing a new music video with her first single “Can’t Get Enough” at 9am PST / 10.30pm IST on Wednesday, January 10th, 2024.
WHAT: In November, 2023, Jennifer Lopez announced her first single “Can’t Get Enough” was being released globally on Wednesday January 10th, and today it is revealed that the official music video by filmmaker Dave Meyers will be coming out on the same day.
The official music video premieres worldwide on YouTube at 9am PST / 10.30pm IST with a live watch party, featuring Jennifer Lopez herself, beginning at 8.40am PST / 10.10pm IST.
Created by Lopez and director Dave Meyers (Drake, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Coldplay) the video is from, This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, which will be streaming on Prime Video on February 16th, 2024.
“Can’t Get Enough”, is the debut single from her ninth studio album “This Is Me…Now”. Her first major musical project in almost a decade, the long awaited musical experience releases on February 16th, 2024 with a new full length album and film inspired by the music.
“Can’t Get Enough” was co-written and produced at her home in Los Angeles by Jennifer Lopez, Rogét Chahayed (Doja Cat, Travis Scott), HitBoy (Drake), and Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman (H.E.R, Victoria Monet). Additional songwriter-producers include: Angel Lopez (Jack Harlow), Drew Love (G-Eazy, The Chainsmokers), INK (Beyonce), Prince Chrishan (Meek Mill, Chris Brown) and BMG’s Brandon Riester serving as A&R.
“Can’t Get Enough” from her upcoming album “This Is Me… Now” releasing on February 16th, 2024 is the first of her music to be released through her recently announced Nuyorican/ BMG partnership deal.
THIS IS ME…NOW: A LOVE STORY
Global Release Date: Exclusively on Prime Video globally February 16, 2024
Directed by: Dave Meyers
Written by: Jennifer Lopez, Matt Walton and Ben Affleck
Story by: Jennifer Lopez; Dave Meyers and Chris Shafer
Starring: Jennifer Lopez with additional cast members to be announced
Studio: Amazon MGM Studios
Logline: This Is Me…Now: A Love Story is like nothing you’ve ever seen from Jennifer Lopez. Alongside prolific music video director Dave Meyers, Jennifer has created this Prime Video special as a narrative-driven, cinematic musical odyssey, steeped in storytelling and mythology, humor and healing.
JENNIFER LOPEZ MUSIC STATS:
MUMBAI : EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive reportread more
MUMBAI : India’s apex industry-led market research body, Market Research Society of India (MRSIread more
MUMBAI : As 2023 comes to an end, ACwO, a dynamic D2C audio brand backed by Sunil Chhetri, is reread more
MUMBAI : TIPS Industries Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive report read more
MUMBAI: WHO: Global superstar, Jennifer Lopez is releasing a new music video with her first single “Can’t Get Enough” at 9am PST / 10.30pm IST on...read more
MUMBAI: The award season has officially kicked off with the 81st annual Golden Globes. The event is currently underway at the Beverly Hilton hotel in...read more
MUMBAI: The 2024 Golden Globes witnessed some passionate moments as well besides the big wins. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco shared a romantic...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas bagged the title for Best original song in a Motion Picture at the ongoing Golden...read more
MUMBAI : Speech and hearing are birth rights for every child, enabling them to communicate and connect with the world. Unfortunately some children...read more