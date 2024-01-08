RadioandMusic
Comments (0)
News |  08 Jan 2024 16:28 |  By RnMTeam

Jennifer Lopez new song and MV coming this wednesday *** MEDIA ALERT***

MUMBAI: WHO: Global superstar, Jennifer Lopez is releasing a new music video with her first single “Can’t Get Enough” at 9am PST / 10.30pm IST on Wednesday, January 10th, 2024.

WHAT: In November, 2023, Jennifer Lopez announced her first single “Can’t Get Enough” was being released globally on Wednesday January 10th, and today it is revealed that the official music video by filmmaker Dave Meyers will be coming out on the same day.  

The official music video premieres worldwide on YouTube at 9am PST / 10.30pm IST with a live watch party, featuring Jennifer Lopez herself, beginning at 8.40am PST / 10.10pm IST.  

Created by Lopez and director Dave Meyers  (Drake, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Coldplay) the video is from, This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, which will be streaming on Prime Video on February 16th, 2024.  

“Can’t Get Enough”, is the debut single from her ninth studio album “This Is Me…Now”. Her first major musical project in almost a decade, the long awaited musical experience releases on February 16th, 2024 with a new full length album and film inspired by the music.  

“Can’t Get Enough” was co-written and produced at her home in Los Angeles by Jennifer Lopez, Rogét Chahayed (Doja Cat, Travis Scott), HitBoy (Drake), and Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman (H.E.R, Victoria Monet). Additional songwriter-producers include: Angel Lopez (Jack Harlow), Drew Love (G-Eazy, The Chainsmokers), INK (Beyonce), Prince Chrishan (Meek Mill, Chris Brown) and BMG’s Brandon Riester serving as A&R.  

“Can’t Get Enough” from her upcoming album “This Is Me… Now” releasing on February 16th, 2024 is the first of her music to be released through her recently announced Nuyorican/ BMG partnership deal.

THIS IS ME…NOW: A LOVE STORY

Global Release Date: Exclusively on Prime Video globally February 16, 2024

Directed by: Dave Meyers

Written by: Jennifer Lopez, Matt Walton and Ben Affleck

Story by: Jennifer Lopez; Dave Meyers and Chris Shafer

Starring: Jennifer Lopez with additional cast members to be announced

Studio: Amazon MGM Studios

Logline: This Is Me…Now: A Love Story is like nothing you’ve ever seen from Jennifer Lopez. Alongside prolific music video director Dave Meyers, Jennifer has created this Prime Video special as a narrative-driven, cinematic musical odyssey, steeped in storytelling and mythology, humor and healing.

JENNIFER LOPEZ MUSIC STATS:

  •      Sold more than 80 million records
  •     Over 15 Billion total combined streams of all her music on streaming platforms
  •     Over 18 Billion views of her music videos.
  •     Four #1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart  in
  •     10 Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart
  •     Two #1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart
  •     Eight Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart
  •     18 #1 hits on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart
  •     13 million certified RIAA album sales
  •     Her last album came out 9 years ago in 2014, A.K.A. (she has released singles and had her successful,
  •     Marry Me, film soundtrack in 2022)
  •     As of this year, she has released eight studio albums, one remix album, three compilation albums, one
  •     soundtrack, one extended play, 65 singles (including 14 as a featured artist), five charity singles and 12 promotional singles.
