Golden Globes 2024: Billie Eilish, Finneas Win Best Original Song For ‘What Was I Made For?’ From ‘Barbie’

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas bagged the title for Best original song in a Motion Picture at the ongoing Golden Globe Awards. They were honoured for their song ‘What Was I Made For?’ from the Greta Gerwig directorial ‘Barbie’.
The duo beat fellow nominees like Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa for ‘Addicted to Romance’ (She Came to Me); Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt for ‘Dance the Night’ from ‘Barbie’; Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt for ‘I’m Just Ken’ from ‘Barbie’; Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker for ‘Peaches’ from ‘The Super Mario Bros Movie’; and Lenny Kravitz for ‘Road to Freedom ‘ from ‘Rustin’.
The official X handle of the Golden Globe Awards congratulated the duo and wrote: “Give it up for “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell in Barbie! Congratulations on your #GoldenGlobes win for Best Song - Motion Picture.”
In addition, ‘Barbie’ also won the award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement at the ceremony. The 81st Golden Globe Awards are currently underway at the Beverly Hills, California. Indian audience can stream the award show on Lionsgate Play.
MUMBAI : EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive reportread more
MUMBAI : India’s apex industry-led market research body, Market Research Society of India (MRSIread more
MUMBAI : As 2023 comes to an end, ACwO, a dynamic D2C audio brand backed by Sunil Chhetri, is reread more
MUMBAI : TIPS Industries Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive report read more
MUMBAI : Speech and hearing are birth rights for every child, enabling them to communicate and connect with the world. Unfortunately some children...read more
MUMBAI: The award season has officially kicked off with the 81st annual Golden Globes. The event is currently underway at the Beverly Hilton hotel in...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas bagged the title for Best original song in a Motion Picture at the ongoing Golden...read more
MUMBAI: Attention fashionistas! The 81st Golden Globes Awards have officially kicked off with top celebrities including Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift,...read more
MUMBAI : The 32nd edition of the prestigious Mumbai Sanskriti Festival, presented by the Indian Heritage Society (IHS), is all set to enthral...read more