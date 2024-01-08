RadioandMusic
News |  08 Jan 2024 16:36 |  By RnMTeam

Fans on Edge: Jujutsu Kaisen promo ignites speculation about a major death (SPOILER ALERT)

MUMBAI : Jujutsu Kaisen fans are in for a rollercoaster of emotions as new promos hint at a potential turn of events for the character Choso. Even though Season two of the anime has concluded, the manga is still thriving, and creator Gege Akutami is weaving an intense narrative.

Recently, Akutami treated fans to not one, not two, but three special sketches featuring Choso, sparking a wave of speculation among enthusiasts. While it might seem like a cause for celebration due to Choso's popularity, the unique dynamics of Jujutsu Kaisen make fans wary. The series is known for its willingness to take unexpected turns, including the demise of beloved characters, and Akutami has expressed a reluctance towards characters becoming overly hyped.

So, Who’s Going to Die? (SPOILER)

Choso, who narrowly survived the Culling Game arc, is now at the center of attention with these new sketches. The recurring spotlight on him has triggered rumors and concerns among fans that his character might meet an unfortunate fate in the upcoming chapters. The history of the series, coupled with Akutami's artistic choices, has left fans questioning the safety of Choso's character.

For those unfamiliar with Jujutsu Kaisen, it follows the story of Yuji Itadori, an ordinary high school student with exceptional physical strength. His life takes a supernatural turn when he consumes a cursed finger, housing the malevolent Ryomen Sukuna. This act binds him to the curse and leads him to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an institution dedicated to combating curses. Under the guidance of the powerful sorcerer Satoru Gojo, Itadori embarks on a heroic journey to navigate the complexities of his newfound existence.

As fans await the next chapters and the potential fate of Choso, the Jujutsu Kaisen rumor mill is buzzing with speculation. The anime can be streamed on platforms like Hulu and Crunchyroll for those looking to catch up on the series. With the future of Choso hanging in the balance, fans are left in suspense, eagerly anticipating the next installment in the captivating tale of curses and sorcery.

Jujutsu Kaisen Ryomen Sukuna Gege Akutami anime series anime music Songs
