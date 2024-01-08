CritiCare Asia Group of hospitals with the support of Sonu Nigam empowering hearing impaired children with cochlear implant program 'Sound Of Success' Initiative by - CritiCare Asia group of hospitals

MUMBAI : Speech and hearing are birth rights for every child, enabling them to communicate and connect with the world. Unfortunately some children are born with impaired hearing known as "Prelingual Deaf," while others experience hearing loss after acquiring speech, referred to as "Postlingual deafness." Early detection of deafness plays a crucial role in successfully addressing the challenges faced by such children. Recognizing this, CritiCare Asia hospitals and Dr. Sanjay Helale have launched a Cochlear Implant Program, aiming to provide a long-term hearing solution for individuals with moderate to profound hearing loss.

Unlike traditional hearing aids that simply amplify sound, cochlear implants offer effective and long-lasting solutions for people with moderate to profound hearing loss. By directly stimulating the cochlea hearing nerve and bypassing damaged areas of the hearing pathway, cochlear implants restore the ability to perceive sound.

This Cochlear Implant Program has come at a most crucial time, as more than a half a million people worldwide have already experienced the life-changing benefits of cochlear implants. In India alone, where approximately one in every 1,000 babies is born profoundly deaf, the number of fully deaf children is alarmingly high, considering the country's high birth rate. This Cochlear Implant Program aims to identify hearing loss in newborns and infants providing timely interventions to ensure successful habilitation.

Unfortunately due to lack of awareness and high cost of surgeries many children are deprived of the boon in our country. When we discussed our Cochlear implant program with our guest Mr. Sonu Nigam, he volunteered to associate with this cause to help create awareness, so that more and more children and families can benefit and lead a normal life. He is one of the legendary singers our country has produced, he truly understands the value of sound and the importance of hearing aid.

Sonu Nigam, an icon known for his philanthropic endeavors, lends his unwavering support and commitment to this cause. "Every living being on this earth has the right to hear and speak," he emphasizes. "My best wishes to CritiCare Asia Group of Hospitals Dr. Deepak Namjoshi, Dr. Masuuma Namjoshi and team”. Together we aim to create awareness so that every deaf child is given an opportunity to lead a normal life with our Sound of success Program (Cochlear implant program). As per Dr. Deepak Namjoshi, Dr. Masuuma Namjoshi and Dr. Sanjay Helale, “Early detection of hearing loss in newborns and infants is important, as a child's brain centers for hearing require stimulation from an early age to develop completely. Delayed implantation can hinder the child's understanding of sounds and their associations. Therefore, early detection, cochlear implantation, and rehabilitation form the key pillars in integrating deaf children into the mainstream enabling them to participate in activities alongside other children.”

By providing early implantation before the age of three, this program contributes to a child’s speech development and language acquisition skills. The brain's early development and maturation during the first three years of life present the most appropriate time for speech and language skills to flourish.The Cochlear Implant mimics the normal function of the inner ear or cochlea, bypassing damaged areas in the hearing pathway to directly stimulate the cochlea hearing nerve. The process involves a sound processor that converts sound into digital information using microphones. This information is then received by an implant placed just under the skin, which sends a digital sound signal to the cochlea through an electrode. The hearing nerve fibers in the cochlea pick up these signals and transmit them to the brain, allowing for the interpretation of the signals as sound.

This Cochlear Implant Program of CritiCare Asia Multispeciality Hospital and Research Centre along with Dr. Sanjay Helale in collaboration with ShravyaCI Program offers free cochlear implantation for the age group of 0-3 years ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder children from accessing this life-changing intervention. (T&C valid)

CritiCare Asia hospital is a 25 old trust name in healthcare in Mumbai and experts like Dr. Sanjay Helale, an esteemed ENT Specialist with over 27 years of experience is leading this initiative. With a track record of performing over 30,000 to 35,000 ENT operations, Dr. Sanjay Helale with his wealth of expertise currently serves as a Senior ENT Consultant at CritiCare Asia hospital - Kurla (West). This team is committed to providing comprehensive medical and surgical care for Ear, Nose, and Throat conditions in both children and adults equipped with state-of-the-art ENT facilities ensuring sound of Success to all.

CritiCare Asia Group of Hospitals, is a leading healthcare provider committed to pioneering transformative initiatives in healthcare. With a focus on providing quality care and impacting lives positively, CritiCare Asia Group of Hospitals aims to make a difference in communities through its innovative programs and dedicated medical professionals.

Recognizing the inherent right of every child to experience the world through sound, CritiCare Asia Hospital to the cause with a profound sense of responsibility. With Cochlear Implantation, a life-altering procedure for those affected by inner ear damage, the initiative aims to empower children not just to hear but to communicate effectively, fostering their integration into society.

"We firmly believe that 'Every Ear Can Hear,'" states Dr. Sanjay Helale, a distinguished ENT specialist, aligning with CritiCare Asia Hospital's mission. Through specialized training programs, financial aid initiatives, and community outreach efforts, the program seeks to break barriers and ensure that no child is deprived of the opportunity to hear and speak.