Anuv Jain's 'Husn' crosses 50mn plus streams within first month of its initial release

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Anuv Jain, who gained the spotlight with ‘Mishri’, ‘Gul’ and ‘Baarishein’, did release a single titled ‘Husn’, an emotional ballad that received 50 mn plus streams on platforms in its first month of release.

The singer has expressed his heartfelt thanks and gratitude via social media.

The 28-year-old Punjabi singer- Anuv Jain's lyrics of songs are known for its melancholic storytelling and deft wordplay, especially 'Husn' addresses the hurt and discomfort of one-sided love. Towards the end of the song the narrator's coming to grips with the fact that their love would never be returned.

Renowned for touching a nerve with an entire generation of listeners, independent musician Anuv Jain will be visiting the most cities this month with his Guldasta (translated, bouquet) tour.

The phrase combines the lyrics of one of his best-known songs, Gul, with the experience of touring the nation, "Dasta."

The goal is to give music lovers a bouquet of songs with meaningful content and appealing tunes. Not to add, jaw-dropping vocals.

Check out Anuv Jain’s next performance below.

When: 21 January, 6:00 pm onwards

Where: DOME SVP Stadium