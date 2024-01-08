RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  08 Jan 2024 13:18 |  By RnMTeam

Anuv Jain's 'Husn' crosses 50mn plus streams within first month of its initial release

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Anuv Jain, who gained the spotlight with ‘Mishri’, ‘Gul’ and ‘Baarishein’, did release a single titled ‘Husn’, an emotional ballad that received 50 mn plus streams on platforms in its first month of release.

The singer has expressed his heartfelt thanks and gratitude via social media.

The 28-year-old Punjabi singer- Anuv Jain's lyrics of songs are known for its melancholic storytelling and deft wordplay, especially 'Husn' addresses the hurt and discomfort of one-sided love. Towards the end of the song the narrator's coming to grips with the fact that their love would never be returned.

Renowned for touching a nerve with an entire generation of listeners, independent musician Anuv Jain will be visiting the most cities this month with his Guldasta (translated, bouquet) tour.

The phrase combines the lyrics of one of his best-known songs, Gul, with the experience of touring the nation, "Dasta."

The goal is to give music lovers a bouquet of songs with meaningful content and appealing tunes. Not to add, jaw-dropping vocals.

Check out Anuv Jain’s next performance below.

When: 21 January, 6:00 pm onwards
Where: DOME SVP Stadium

Tags
Husn Baarishein Anuv Jain Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 08 Jan 2024

CritiCare Asia Group of hospitals with the support of Sonu Nigam empowering hearing impaired children with cochlear implant program 'Sound Of Success' Initiative by - CritiCare Asia group of hospitals

MUMBAI : Speech and hearing are birth rights for every child, enabling them to communicate and connect with the world.

read more
 | 08 Jan 2024

Fans on Edge: Jujutsu Kaisen promo ignites speculation about a major death (SPOILER ALERT)

MUMBAI : Jujutsu Kaisen fans are in for a rollercoaster of emotions as new promos hint at a potential turn of events for the character Choso. Even though Season two of the anime has concluded, the manga is still thriving, and creator Gege Akutami is weaving an intense narrative.

read more
 | 08 Jan 2024

Tilburg release 'Turning Time', EP features '70s progressive rock and electronia elements

MUMBAI : "Turning Time" is Tilburg's third release and is already available on all streaming platforms. The EP is part two of a two part EP release of four songs each. Tilburg takes 1970's progressive rock and adds modern dark electronia elements creating a blend of two elements.

read more
 | 08 Jan 2024

Jennifer Lopez new song and MV coming this wednesday *** MEDIA ALERT***

MUMBAI: WHO: Global superstar, Jennifer Lopez is releasing a new music video with her first single “Can’t Get Enough” at 9am PST / 10.30pm IST on Wednesday, January 10th, 2024.

read more
 | 08 Jan 2024

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco shares kisses at 2024 Golden Globes

MUMBAI: The 2024 Golden Globes witnessed some passionate moments as well besides the big wins. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco shared a romantic moment at the Golden Globes award ceremony and they even shared a glimpse of it on social media.

read more

RnM Biz

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI : EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive reportread more

Indian Research and Insights Industry reaches USD 2.9 Bn in FY2023: Market Research Society of India

MUMBAI :  India’s apex industry-led market research body, Market Research Society of India (MRSIread more

Sunil Chhetri backed ACwO launches India’s first Dual Sharing Wireless Earbuds DwOTS Fire

MUMBAI : As 2023 comes to an end, ACwO, a dynamic D2C audio brand backed by Sunil Chhetri, is reread more

TIPS Industries onboards Kiran Dcruz as Senior Vice President for Brands and Partnerships

MUMBAI : TIPS Industries Ltd.read more

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI: EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive report read more

top# 5 articles

1
Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez reunite at Golden Globe Awards 2024

MUMBAI: The award season has officially kicked off with the 81st annual Golden Globes. The event is currently underway at the Beverly Hilton hotel in...read more

2
Jennifer Lopez new song and MV coming this wednesday *** MEDIA ALERT***

MUMBAI: WHO: Global superstar, Jennifer Lopez is releasing a new music video with her first single “Can’t Get Enough” at 9am PST / 10.30pm IST on...read more

3
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco shares kisses at 2024 Golden Globes

MUMBAI: The 2024 Golden Globes witnessed some passionate moments as well besides the big wins. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco shared a romantic...read more

4
Golden Globes 2024: Billie Eilish, Finneas Win Best Original Song For ‘What Was I Made For?’ From ‘Barbie’

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas bagged the title for Best original song in a Motion Picture at the ongoing Golden...read more

5
CritiCare Asia Group of hospitals with the support of Sonu Nigam empowering hearing impaired children with cochlear implant program 'Sound Of Success' Initiative by - CritiCare Asia group of hospitals

MUMBAI : Speech and hearing are birth rights for every child, enabling them to communicate and connect with the world. Unfortunately some children...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games