RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Jan 2024 18:18 |  By RnMTeam

Shirley Setia’s look with yellow hues captivates the audience

MUMBAI: With her captivating voice and indisputable skill, Shirley Setia has captured the hearts of millions in the music and entertainment industries. But her most recent venture into the realm of fashion has been just as fascinating.

Shirley Setia always has the perfect look, whether she's rocking a street style or a traditional look, she is dominating the internet with her recent photo shoot.

Check out her photo here:

Tags
Shirley Setia Instagram music
Related news
 | 05 Jan 2024

Salim Merchant has the best start of 2024

MUMBAI: Singer, composer and music director Salim Merchant had the best start of 2024.

read more
 | 05 Jan 2024

Listen to Rapper GRAVITY's new 'California Blaze'

MUMBAI: Indian Rapper, Hip-Hop artist, and music composer GRAVITY dropped a distinctive rap track that defies norms "California Blaze". It dives you into the unparalleled soundscape.

read more
 | 05 Jan 2024

Salim Merchant has the best start of 2024

MUMBAI: Singer, composer and music director Salim Merchant had the best start of 2024.

read more
 | 05 Jan 2024

10 trending songs on social media of 2023

MUMBAI: In an era dominated by the captivating allure of Instagram reels, it"s undeniable that we all find ourselves immersed in the endless scroll of amusing dance clips and visually pleasing landscapes.

read more
 | 05 Jan 2024

Boston Rock Legends Nervous Eaters kick off 2024 with explosive new single 'Why You Tell'N Me Now'

MUMBAI : Forget New Year's resolutions, Nervous Eaters offer an instant adrenaline shot with "Why You Tell'N Me Now." This pulsating single follows their triumphant 2022 return on Stevie Van Zandt's Wicked Cool Records, proving that classic rock can still punch you in the gut.

read more

RnM Biz

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI : EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive reportread more

Indian Research and Insights Industry reaches USD 2.9 Bn in FY2023: Market Research Society of India

MUMBAI :  India’s apex industry-led market research body, Market Research Society of India (MRSIread more

Sunil Chhetri backed ACwO launches India’s first Dual Sharing Wireless Earbuds DwOTS Fire

MUMBAI : As 2023 comes to an end, ACwO, a dynamic D2C audio brand backed by Sunil Chhetri, is reread more

TIPS Industries onboards Kiran Dcruz as Senior Vice President for Brands and Partnerships

MUMBAI : TIPS Industries Ltd.read more

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI: EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive report read more

top# 5 articles

1
The release of Jujutsu Kaisen's culling game arc!

MUMBAI : The riveting tale of JUJUTSU KAISEN continues its spellbinding journey with the announcement of the eagerly awaited third season, set to...read more

2
“I am unstoppable now,” expresses Khanzaadi post her Bigg Boss 17 eviction

MUMBAI: Assamese rapper, musician, and composer Firoza Khan, also known as Khanzaadi has captivated audiences with hits like 'Aazma Le,' 'Ziddi,' and...read more

3
Join the Reggae rendezvous at Goa Sunsplash 2024 after a 4 year hiatus!

MUMBAI: Feeling Sad That Year-End Party Mode is Over? Cheer Up, Goa Sunsplash 2024 Awaits!read more

4
Take a look at Selena Gomez's boyfriend Benny Blanco’s romantic life

MUMBAI: Benny Blanco's heart wants Selena Gomez.In fact, the music producer let that be known when he posted cozy-looking photos of the "Same Old...read more

5
Listen to Rapper GRAVITY's new 'California Blaze'

MUMBAI: Indian Rapper, Hip-Hop artist, and music composer GRAVITY dropped a distinctive rap track that defies norms "California Blaze". It dives you...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games