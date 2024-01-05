Shirley Setia’s look with yellow hues captivates the audience

MUMBAI: With her captivating voice and indisputable skill, Shirley Setia has captured the hearts of millions in the music and entertainment industries. But her most recent venture into the realm of fashion has been just as fascinating.
Shirley Setia always has the perfect look, whether she's rocking a street style or a traditional look, she is dominating the internet with her recent photo shoot.
Check out her photo here:
MUMBAI : EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive reportread more
MUMBAI : India’s apex industry-led market research body, Market Research Society of India (MRSIread more
MUMBAI : As 2023 comes to an end, ACwO, a dynamic D2C audio brand backed by Sunil Chhetri, is reread more
MUMBAI : TIPS Industries Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive report read more
MUMBAI : The riveting tale of JUJUTSU KAISEN continues its spellbinding journey with the announcement of the eagerly awaited third season, set to...read more
MUMBAI: Assamese rapper, musician, and composer Firoza Khan, also known as Khanzaadi has captivated audiences with hits like 'Aazma Le,' 'Ziddi,' and...read more
MUMBAI: Feeling Sad That Year-End Party Mode is Over? Cheer Up, Goa Sunsplash 2024 Awaits!read more
MUMBAI: Benny Blanco's heart wants Selena Gomez.In fact, the music producer let that be known when he posted cozy-looking photos of the "Same Old...read more
MUMBAI: Indian Rapper, Hip-Hop artist, and music composer GRAVITY dropped a distinctive rap track that defies norms "California Blaze". It dives you...read more