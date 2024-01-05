Salim Merchant has the best start of 2024

MUMBAI: Singer, composer and music director Salim Merchant had the best start of 2024.

The singer shared a reels of his performance with a caption “What a way to start the year with playing to an absolute wonderful audience of @gjepcindia & @iijs.gjepc in our own city Mumbai at the @grandhyattmumbai. Fabulous show last night @thepromosapiens”

Salim is also known as ‘Salim-Sulaiman’ that is as a partner with his brother. Salim–Sulaiman is an Indian score composer duo consisting of siblings Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant. The duo compose music predominantly for Hindi films.