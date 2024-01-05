Return To Shironagasu Island Game Gets a Manga Adaptation in 2024!

MUMBAI: Big News Alert! Frontier Works' booth at Comic Market (Comiket) 103 event has just unveiled a major revelation: the renowned game, Return to Shironagasu Island, is set to receive a manga adaptation in 2024. This adaptation is scheduled to debut in Kadokawa's Monthly Young Ace magazine and will be illustrated by none other than Kuroitsu Suruga.

Additionally, Frontier Works has another exciting release in store. Brace yourselves for the drama CD titled "shojo-tachi no Yokubo Battle" (The Battle of the Girls' Desires), featuring a spinoff story and a captivating jacket illustration by Muchimaro. Mark your calendars for February 28!

For those unfamiliar with the game, Tabinomachi initially launched it on Steam in March 2020, featuring Japanese audio and text in 11 languages, including English. A physical release for Windows followed suit in Japan. Later, in November 2022, room6 brought the game to Nintendo Switch in multiple languages, including English.

Return To Shironagasu Island Game Plot

The game's narrative centers around Sen Ikeda, a detective from New York, who receives a mysterious invitation to Shironagasu Island in the testament of a millionaire. Teaming up with Neneko Izumozaki, a girl endowed with special abilities, they embark on a journey to this secluded island. The game promises an array of mysteries, murders, intriguing characters, and the unraveling of the hidden secrets of Shironagasu Island. Survival and escape from the ominous island are paramount.

As an additional tidbit, a novel adaptation of the game was released in two comprehensive volumes on September 29. The narrative credits go to Hyogo Onimushi for the story, with Shiroi handling the illustrations.

Stay tuned for the unfolding of this exciting chapter as Shironagasu Island ventures into the realm of manga in 2024!