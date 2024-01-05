Nikhita Gandhi to enter Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11 as wild card

MUMBAI: Nikhita Gandhi is ready to enter Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11 as the wildcard contestant. The makers are all set to introduce six wild card entries in the show.

In this promo, we see six wild card entries Sagar Parekh, Manisha Rani, Awez Darbar, Glenn Saldanha, Dhanashree Verma, and Nikhita Gandhi, setting the stage on fire with their choreographers. These wild cards receive praise from judges Arshad Warsi, Farah Khan, and Malaika Arora.

Nikhita Gandhi achieved recognition as the Best Female Playback Singer at the Zee Cine Awards 2018 for the title track of Raabta. She was nominated for the Best Playback Singer (Female) at the 63rd Filmfare Awards for the song Ghar from Jab Harry Met Sejal.