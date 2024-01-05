Listen to Rapper GRAVITY's new 'California Blaze'

MUMBAI: Indian Rapper, Hip-Hop artist, and music composer GRAVITY dropped a distinctive rap track that defies norms "California Blaze". It dives you into the unparalleled soundscape.
The rapper is also known for “Aakh Meri Tarse”, “Fati Kitaabe”, “Hadd Kardi”, “Daastan” and more.
