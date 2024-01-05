Canada's DEADWOLFF announces first american tour of 2024 with Texas' TINY 'NO REST IN THE THE WEST TOUR'

MUMBAI : Kicking off their first tour of 2024, Toronto, Canada's DEADWOLFF announces they will be hitting the road this coming February and March for American show dates with support from Austin, TX's TINY. Entitled the "NO REST IN THE WEST TOUR", the two heavy rock n' roll bands will be tearing their way across the lower west coast of the USA for two weeks with their headbanging, beer-drinking, no-holds-barred tunes.

"For those that have been waiting, and those who will come to find out! Our combined rocking sounds are here to hunt you down from Austin to LA," adds the bands.

About:

A blend of hard rock, punk, and metal, Deadwolff set itself apart from other bands with its take on the New Wave of Heavy Rock and Roll. Recommended for fans of Judas Priest, Motorhead, and W.A.S.P, Deadwolff‘s is a revival of foot-tapping, beer-drinking, headbanging tunes, and more. The band is touring in support of their debut full-length "Heavy Rock N' Roll" released on March 31st, 2023 via Golden Robot Records.

Music Video - Heavy Rock n' Roll -

Music Video - Homeward Bound -

Album - https://linktr.ee/deadwolff

TINY is a 4 piece Heavy Rock n Roll band based out of Austin Texas USA. Composed of Brine Stewart on Vocals, Eric Plouffe on Guitar, Mikey Carrillo on Bass, and Ian Smyser on Drums. Started in the middle of 2021 they sought to bring authentic early Heavy Metal back to the world. Since they began the group has been quickly making a name for itself playing all over Texas as well as festivals in Atlanta, Pittsburgh, and New York City. In 2023, TINY released the “Lost Gold E.P.” demo independently on cassette, and is now on its second pressing of it. In anticipation of releasing their debut L.P. “Sacrifice at Hand,” they will be embarking on a 13-date tour across the American Southwest with Canadian rockers Deadwolff.

EP - Lost Gold - https://tinyrocknroll.bandcamp.com/album/lost-gold



NO REST IN THE WEST DATES

Feb 23 - Houston, TX - Trip Six

Feb 24 - Austin, TX - Lost Well

Feb 25 - San Antonio, TX - Hi-Tones

Feb 27- Albuquerque, NM - TBA

Feb 28 - Glendale, AZ - Starlite Lounge

Feb 29 - Las Vegas, NV - Dive Bar

March 1 - San Diego, CA - Tower Bar

March 2 - Los Angeles, CA - Universal Bar and Grill

March 4 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock

March 5 - El Paso, TX - The Living Room

March 7 - Dallas, TX - Three Links

March 8 - Oklahoma City, OK - Grand Royale

March 9 - Tulsa, OK - The Whittier