American DJ Illenium To Bring His World Tour To India With Sunburn

MUMBAI: Kickstarting the new year on an exciting note for all dance music enthusiasts, Asia’s largest dance music festival Sunburn announces the highly anticipated 3 city arena tour of Illenium, that will commence in Mumbai on February 23rd, followed by Bengaluru on February 24th and culminating in New Delhi on February 25th.

Illenium (born Nick Miller) is a Grammy Award-nominated producer/DJ, instrumentalist, and one of today’s most successful crossover electronic artists. He has elevated dance music via his bold, progressive take on the genre and his expansive sound and has been credited with accolades such as the Billboard Music Awards and Electronic Music Awards.

Following the release of his self-titled fifth studio album in April last year, Illenium set out on a 37-date tour with stops across North America, Europe, and Australia. This audiovisual experience — complete with longstanding Illenium-centric imagery of phoenixes and ash trees — narratively positioned the album as the prequel to his four prior albums, while indulging Illenium’s love for fantasy and world-building. The 2023 run was not only his biggest yet, but one that firmly placed him in the elite echelon of electronic artists who can play arenas, stadiums and amphitheaters, venues that few acts in this genre ultimately reach.

Indian fans can expect a setlist comprising his radio hits such as ‘Fallen Embers’, ‘Fractures’, ‘Take You Down’ and ‘Good Things Fall Apart’ besides getting a first-hand experience of his new music that tells a deep story of awakening, rebirth, and healing. The production of the show as seen in his performances at Coachella, Electric Daisy Carnival and Tomorrowland will convey this story through a captivating multi-dimensional experience, utilizing digital technologies such as lights, lasers, LED walls, pyros, and enhanced sound experience.

Illenium states, “I'm beyond excited to bring my world tour and new music to the incredible fans in India. The energy and passion from the audience are unparalleled, and I can't wait to create unforgettable moments together. This tour is a special opportunity to connect with the vibrant music community in India. Get ready for an immersive experience – we're going to make these nights truly memorable!’’

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn states, “We are thrilled to bring down Illenium for a multi-city tour for his Indian fans. His groundbreaking sound and global recognition align perfectly with Sunburn's ethos of delivering unparalleled musical experiences. The upcoming tour promises to be a celebration of electronic music, uniting fans across Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru in an unforgettable musical journey.'’

