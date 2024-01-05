10 trending songs on social media of 2023

MUMBAI: In an era dominated by the captivating allure of Instagram reels, it"s undeniable that we all find ourselves immersed in the endless scroll of amusing dance clips and visually pleasing landscapes.
Whether we acknowledge it or not, social media has become our go-to pastime, effortlessly holding our attention with its ever-evolving and creatively curated reels. Amidst the plethora of content, the challenge lies in selecting the perfect soundtrack for your reels, a task that can often prove to be quite daunting.
Fret not, for we bring to you a curated list of the finest and trendiest songs that will add the perfect rhythm to your reel and elevate your content to new heights!
1. Jamal Kudu - Animal
2. Chaleya - Jawan
3. Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift
4. Barbie World - Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice
5. Cupid (Twin version) - FIFTY FIFTY
6. Seven Jungkook
7. What Jhumka? - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani
8.Heeriye - Jasleen Royal ft. Arijit Singh
9.Besharam Rang - Pathaan
10. bad idea right- Olivia Rodrigo
