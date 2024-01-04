Vishal-Sheykhar is bringing their A-game at Ovo Arena Wembley

MUMBAI: Music composer Vishal and Sheykhar is all geared up for their live concert from 7pm onwards on January 12 at Ovo Arena Wembley.
Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani have worked on 450-odd songs in Bollywood and given huge hits such as Dil Diyan Gallan (Tiger Zinda Hai, 2017), Jag Ghoomeya (Sultan, 2016), Radha (Student of The Year, 2012) and many more so far.
MUMBAI : EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive reportread more
MUMBAI : India’s apex industry-led market research body, Market Research Society of India (MRSIread more
MUMBAI : As 2023 comes to an end, ACwO, a dynamic D2C audio brand backed by Sunil Chhetri, is reread more
MUMBAI : TIPS Industries Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive report read more
MUMBAI: Benny Blanco's heart wants Selena Gomez.In fact, the music producer let that be known when he posted cozy-looking photos of the "Same Old...read more
MUMBAI : Female President is writing and recording their second EP ‘The Healing Ritual’. Healing is a tough and chaotic process, it often takes...read more
MUMBAI : Zahrah S Khan, one of the most versatile actress and singer of our times. Renowned for her melodious hits like "Kusu Kusu" and "Dance Meri...read more
MUMBAI: Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama have officially announced the nominees for the highly anticipated 81st Golden Globe Awards,...read more
MUMBAI: Do you follow indie-folk singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad’s update? Don’t worry we got you covered up.With songs like 'Yeh Pal', 'Tune Kaha'...read more