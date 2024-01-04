Vishal-Sheykhar to bring their A-game at Ovo Arena Wembley

MUMBAI: Music composer Vishal and Sheykhar is all geared up for their live concert from 7pm onwards on January 12 at Ovo Arena Wembley.

Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani have worked on 450-odd songs in Bollywood and given huge hits such as Dil Diyan Gallan (Tiger Zinda Hai, 2017), Jag Ghoomeya (Sultan, 2016), Radha (Student of The Year, 2012) and many more so far.