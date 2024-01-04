RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Jan 2024 14:28 |  By RnMTeam

Vishal-Sheykhar to bring their A-game at Ovo Arena Wembley

MUMBAI: Music composer Vishal and Sheykhar is all geared up for their live concert from 7pm onwards on January 12 at Ovo Arena Wembley.

Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani have worked on 450-odd songs in Bollywood and given huge hits such as Dil Diyan Gallan (Tiger Zinda Hai, 2017), Jag Ghoomeya (Sultan, 2016), Radha (Student of The Year, 2012) and many more so far.

Tags
Vishal Dadlani Shekhar Ravjiani music Singer Bollywood
Related news
 | 04 Jan 2024

Artist Nandan Borker releases latest song 'Noor-e-Jabeen'

MUMBAI : Music Composer and performer Nandan Borker has recently released his latest track Noor-e-Jabeen written and composed by him and it is a sincere attempt to encapsulate the profound journey of a bride on her wedding day, a moment steeped in emotions that resonate with the human soul.

read more
 | 04 Jan 2024

Breakout pop artist MIKA (Mika Hashizume) reveals captivating debut solo EP 'bleached'

MUMBAI  – Pop singer/songwriter Mika Hashizume is finally debuting his solo career with his brand new EP, 'bleached'.

read more
 | 04 Jan 2024

Prateek Kuhad drops hints about his new project through social media

MUMBAI: Do you follow indie-folk singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad’s update? Don’t worry we got you covered up.

read more
 | 04 Jan 2024

Barbie 'Best Original Song' 2024 Golden Globe Nominations streams and earnings

MUMBAI: Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama have officially announced the nominees for the highly anticipated 81st Golden Globe Awards, with the ceremony scheduled to air live on CBS on January 7th.

read more
 | 04 Jan 2024

Take a look at Selena Gomez's boyfriend Benny Blanco’s romantic life

MUMBAI: Benny Blanco's heart wants Selena Gomez.

read more

RnM Biz

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI : EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive reportread more

Indian Research and Insights Industry reaches USD 2.9 Bn in FY2023: Market Research Society of India

MUMBAI :  India’s apex industry-led market research body, Market Research Society of India (MRSIread more

Sunil Chhetri backed ACwO launches India’s first Dual Sharing Wireless Earbuds DwOTS Fire

MUMBAI : As 2023 comes to an end, ACwO, a dynamic D2C audio brand backed by Sunil Chhetri, is reread more

TIPS Industries onboards Kiran Dcruz as Senior Vice President for Brands and Partnerships

MUMBAI : TIPS Industries Ltd.read more

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI: EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive report read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Barbie 'Best Original Song' 2024 Golden Globe Nominations streams and earnings

MUMBAI: Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama have officially announced the nominees for the highly anticipated 81st Golden Globe Awards,...read more

2
Breakout pop artist MIKA (Mika Hashizume) reveals captivating debut solo EP 'bleached'

MUMBAI  – Pop singer/songwriter Mika Hashizume is finally debuting his solo career with his brand new EP, 'bleached'. The EP's soulful lead track,...read more

3
Artist Nandan Borker releases latest song 'Noor-e-Jabeen'

MUMBAI : Music Composer and performer Nandan Borker has recently released his latest track Noor-e-Jabeen written and composed by him and it is a...read more

4
“I am unstoppable now,” expresses Khanzaadi post her Bigg Boss 17 eviction

MUMBAI: Assamese rapper, musician, and composer Firoza Khan, also known as Khanzaadi has captivated audiences with hits like 'Aazma Le,' 'Ziddi,' and...read more

5
Alt Rock/Dream pop band Female President release new single 'Enflamed In Effigy'

MUMBAI :  Female President is writing and recording their second EP ‘The Healing Ritual’. Healing is a tough and chaotic process, it often takes...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games