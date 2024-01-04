RadioandMusic
News |  04 Jan 2024 12:26 |  By RnMTeam

Selena Gomez reveals her next ‘last’ album

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez is sick of the same old love songs.

The Only Murders in the Building actress shared that she's aiming to focus more on her acting career and retire from music after her next album. "I started having a lot of fun with music and then touring was really fun," Selena shared on the Jan. 7 episode of the Smartless podcast. "But I was doing my TV show [Wizards of Waverly Place] at the same time and I just found it really fun so I just kept going. But the older I get, the more I'm kind of like, 'I would like to find something to just settle on.'"

And the heart wants her to press pause on making music.

"I do feel like I have one more album in me, but I would probably choose acting," the 31-year-old said. "I am gonna wanna chill because I'm tired."
Selena released her most recent album Revelación in 2021, which was preceded by her solo records Rare (2020), Revival (2015) and Stars Dance (2013). However, her roots trace back to the small screen, as she got her start as a child actor on Barney in 2002. And while she's best known for her breakout role on Wizards of Waverly Place during her Disney Channel days, it's her work on Only Murders in the Building that has earned her two Emmy nominations.

Perhaps that's why she feels more at home on the screen. "I think of myself more as an actress," Selena told CinemaNerdz in 2011. "I do my music because I'm very passionate about my music. I love making music. I love inspiring people. I love making great songs that are just really fun. But that's all it usually is for me."

She explained, "I do work really hard when it comes to acting and I want to do that for a long time. So, that's where I hope to be recognized professionally most."

