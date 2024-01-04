RadioandMusic
News |  04 Jan 2024

Massive Scar Era's 'Color Blind' brings Arabic Egyptian Metal into the spotlight and New EP 'Metal Goes Egyptian' Is Out now!

MUMBAI : Massive Scar Era is the brainchild of the visionary artist Cherine Amr, who leads a collaborative journey with diverse musicians in every EP, bringing her unique vision to life. Originating from Alexandria, Egypt, and currently based in Montreal, Canada, Massive Scar Era defies genre boundaries, weaving together a captivating tapestry of progressive rock, post-grunge, Egyptian music, and metal, resonating deeply with audiences across the globe. They just released their seventh recording “Metal Goes Egyptian” this past November and have a video out now for the single "Color Blind", which Amr comments on:

“We decided to rearrange this previously released song for inclusion in this project primarily because of its numerous delicate vocal ornaments. These ornaments provided an opportunity for an Arabic arrangement. Once the Arabic arrangement was introduced, these subtle elements became much more pronounced compared to the original arrangement. I wrote this song after I was denied entry to the USA to play at SXSW with MSE due to the Muslim ban implemented by Trump. Although Egypt wasn’t on the banned list, the border officer was cautious about bands from our region participating, fearing it could add to the ongoing protests at the festival. Fortunately, that’s all in the past now, and I’ve been able to perform many shows smoothly in the USA since the situation has improved.”

Watch the video for "Color Blind"

The process of selecting the songs for the EP was a collaborative effort between Weka Soliman and Cherine Amr. Soliman, as the Arabic music arranger, played a crucial role in this decision-making process. His expertise and understanding of Arabic music were invaluable in choosing songs that would provide a suitable canvas for the integration of Arabic music elements. To accommodate the range of Arabic instruments and create an authentic and cohesive sound, project consultant, Katia Makdissi-Warren suggested transposing some of the songs. This adjustment allowed them to maintain the integrity of both the original compositions and the Arabic music elements, ensuring a seamless fusion between the two.

Since its inception in 2004, Massive Scar Era has been at the forefront of musical innovation, pioneering a remarkable fusion of fierce vocals, intricate violin melodies, distorted guitars, and the pulsating rhythms of Egyptian percussion. Amr’s music reflects the cosmopolitan allure of Alexandria intertwined with the raw essence of Cairo’s urban landscape. “Metal Goes Egyptian” is recommended for fans of metal and Middle Eastern influences.

“Metal Goes Egyptian" was recorded and filmed with a traditional Egyptian Arabic music orchestra in Studio Mix Art in Montreal, Canada. The EP was released on November 3, 2023, and is available on Bandcamp, Spotify, and Apple Music at the following link: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/massivescarera/metal-goes-egyptian-2

Previous Music Videos: https://www.youtube.com/@MassiveScarEra

Track Listing:
1. Between Waves - 3:22
2. 30 Years - 4:43
3. Oblivious - 3:46
4. Back to the Sun - 3:41
5. Color Blind - 3:14
6. Endorphins - 2:37
EP Length: 21:26

