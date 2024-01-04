Kanika Patawari's Musical Odyssey: From Grammy Nominations to Emotional Resonance in 'Aise Kaise’

MUMBAI: Kanika Patawari's musical journey is a testament to her unwavering dedication and innate talent. Hailing from Indian roots but cultivated in the cultural diversity of Belgium, she effortlessly blends her heritage with a global musical sensibility. Currently dividing her time between the bustling cities of Los Angeles and Mumbai, Kanika's cross-cultural experiences enrich her artistry.

Having discovered her passion for music at the tender age of 5, Kanika's early determination laid the foundation for an extraordinary career. Her educational pursuit at Berklee College of Music further honed her skills, leading to a Grammy nomination for Best World Album of the Year in 2023—a recognition well-deserved.

With a repertoire of 10 songs, including hits like "Runak Jhunak," "Lucky," "Fikrein," "Saari Raat," and "Dil Pardesi," Kanika showcases her versatility by effortlessly singing in English, Hindi, and even Marwari. Her ability to navigate diverse musical landscapes demonstrates a unique and eclectic approach to her craft.

In her latest musical endeavor, "Aise Kaise," Kanika Patawari takes on the roles of a writer, singer, and producer, showcasing the depth of her multifaceted talent. This poignant acoustic Indie song explores the complexities of human relationships, drawing inspiration from the common experiences of navigating love and loss. Sung in Hindi, the song delves into the emotional rollercoaster of betrayal and shattered trust, capturing the vulnerability inherent in our connections with others.

As Kanika Patawari continues to captivate audiences with her soul-stirring melodies and thought-provoking lyrics, "Aise Kaise" stands as a testament to her ability to craft music that not only resonates with the heart but also transcends cultural boundaries. Get ready to be immersed in the emotive world of Kanika Patawari's music, where each note tells a story and each lyric echoes the sentiments of the human experience.

Radioandmusic got in touch with Kanika to more about her and the latest release.

1. What keeps you going to keep creating your own music?

Making music is where I find my state of flow; where I get so in the zone that I don’t think of anything else. I consider myself blessed to consistently be inspired by everything around me. Everytime I sit down to make music, it's like a blank page and that feeling of creating something from scratch is amazing.

2. The message 'Aise Kaise' brings to the listeners and what inspired you to make this song

This song is about a very common personal experience, which I just wanted to lay down in a song in the most simplest way. I feel it’s so normal for us to sweep things under the rug and not deal with big emotions that we experience. By way of writing this song, the message this brings is that it’s okay to take time to process whatever you’re going through. Take our time and acknowledge that it’s a big deal.

3.You are deeply rooted with Indian music what has keep you hooked to this

Well I think it’s a very natural thing to be connected to music of your culture. I have been visiting India twice a year since I was born. My parents exposed me to all types of music from folk to film music. I am continuously inspired by my culture and it’s super exciting to explore it.

4. You have created many songs in past which one is close to your heart from all and the reason

I think the song closest to my heart is the newest one, “Aise Kaise'', as it's the realest one I’ve written. But, I would also like to say “Runak Jhunak'', because of the number of people that have embraced it. Everyday, I come across photos and reels on Instagram using the song and it just warms my heart. The intention behind the song was to uplift women and girls, and if it makes anyone feel beautiful or special, then I consider this a success!

5. What is your take on Independent artists as we are seeing many talented artists and your message for them you being one