RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Jan 2024 13:06 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Kanika Patawari's Musical Odyssey: From Grammy Nominations to Emotional Resonance in 'Aise Kaise’

MUMBAI: Kanika Patawari's musical journey is a testament to her unwavering dedication and innate talent. Hailing from Indian roots but cultivated in the cultural diversity of Belgium, she effortlessly blends her heritage with a global musical sensibility. Currently dividing her time between the bustling cities of Los Angeles and Mumbai, Kanika's cross-cultural experiences enrich her artistry.
 
Having discovered her passion for music at the tender age of 5, Kanika's early determination laid the foundation for an extraordinary career. Her educational pursuit at Berklee College of Music further honed her skills, leading to a Grammy nomination for Best World Album of the Year in 2023—a recognition well-deserved.
 
With a repertoire of 10 songs, including hits like "Runak Jhunak," "Lucky," "Fikrein," "Saari Raat," and "Dil Pardesi," Kanika showcases her versatility by effortlessly singing in English, Hindi, and even Marwari. Her ability to navigate diverse musical landscapes demonstrates a unique and eclectic approach to her craft.
 
In her latest musical endeavor, "Aise Kaise," Kanika Patawari takes on the roles of a writer, singer, and producer, showcasing the depth of her multifaceted talent. This poignant acoustic Indie song explores the complexities of human relationships, drawing inspiration from the common experiences of navigating love and loss. Sung in Hindi, the song delves into the emotional rollercoaster of betrayal and shattered trust, capturing the vulnerability inherent in our connections with others.
 
As Kanika Patawari continues to captivate audiences with her soul-stirring melodies and thought-provoking lyrics, "Aise Kaise" stands as a testament to her ability to craft music that not only resonates with the heart but also transcends cultural boundaries. Get ready to be immersed in the emotive world of Kanika Patawari's music, where each note tells a story and each lyric echoes the sentiments of the human experience.
 
Radioandmusic got in touch with Kanika to more about her and the latest release. 
 
1. What keeps you going to keep creating your own music?
 
Making music is where I find my state of flow; where I get so in the zone that I don’t think of anything else. I consider myself blessed to consistently be inspired by everything around me. Everytime I sit down to make music, it's like a blank page and that feeling of creating something from scratch is amazing.
 
2. The message 'Aise Kaise' brings to the listeners and what inspired you to make this song
 
This song is about a very common personal experience, which I just wanted to lay down in a song in the most simplest way. I feel it’s so normal for us to sweep things under the rug and not deal with big emotions that we experience. By way of writing this song, the message this brings is that it’s okay to take time to process whatever you’re going through. Take our time and acknowledge that it’s a big deal.
 
3.You are deeply rooted with Indian music what has keep you hooked to this
 
Well I think it’s a very natural thing to be connected to music of your culture. I have been visiting India twice a year since I was born. My parents exposed me to all types of music from folk to film music. I am continuously inspired by my culture and it’s super exciting to explore it.
 
4. You have created many songs in past which one is close to your heart from all and the reason
 
I think the song closest to my heart is the newest one, “Aise Kaise'', as it's the realest one I’ve written. But, I would also like to say “Runak Jhunak'', because of the number of people that have embraced it. Everyday, I come across photos and reels on Instagram using the song and it just warms my heart. The intention behind the song was to uplift women and girls, and if it makes anyone feel beautiful or special, then I consider this a success!
 
5. What is your take on Independent artists as we are seeing many talented artists and your message for them you being one
 
There is so much talent out there and it's unfortunate that we barely even scratch the surface. I think it’s important to support independent art, as it's not easy to do at all. My message that I like to share often is about comparison. The moment we start comparing ourselves with other artists or singers; we get distracted from our own craft and it can even make us disheartened. Instead, compare yourself to yourself; how you were before, how you are now, and how you want to be in the future.
Tags
Grammy nominations Kanika Patawari Musical Odyssey Aise Kaise
Related news
 | 07 Feb 2022

Jax Jones teams up with MNEK for new single ‘Where Did You Go?’

MUMBAI: Ivor Novello, BRIT and Grammy nominated producer, DJ and multi-instrumentalist Jax Jones teams up with the voice of fellow Grammy nominee MNEK to release new single ‘Where Did You Go?’.

read more
 | 07 Dec 2021

Drake withdraws two Grammy nominations; reasons not known yet

MUMBAI: Drake has withdrawn his two 2022 Grammy nominations, a rep for the Recording Academy has confirmed to 'Variety'. Drake's rep did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

read more

RnM Biz

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI : EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive reportread more

Indian Research and Insights Industry reaches USD 2.9 Bn in FY2023: Market Research Society of India

MUMBAI :  India’s apex industry-led market research body, Market Research Society of India (MRSIread more

Sunil Chhetri backed ACwO launches India’s first Dual Sharing Wireless Earbuds DwOTS Fire

MUMBAI : As 2023 comes to an end, ACwO, a dynamic D2C audio brand backed by Sunil Chhetri, is reread more

TIPS Industries onboards Kiran Dcruz as Senior Vice President for Brands and Partnerships

MUMBAI : TIPS Industries Ltd.read more

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI: EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive report read more

top# 5 articles

1
“I am unstoppable now,” expresses Khanzaadi post her Bigg Boss 17 eviction

MUMBAI: Assamese rapper, musician, and composer Firoza Khan, also known as Khanzaadi has captivated audiences with hits like 'Aazma Le,' 'Ziddi,' and...read more

2
Prateek Kuhad drops hints about his new project through social media

MUMBAI: Do you follow indie-folk singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad’s update? Don’t worry we got you covered up.With songs like 'Yeh Pal', 'Tune Kaha'...read more

3
Anuv Jain explains the deeper meaning to ‘Husn’ art on the cover

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Anuv Jain, who gained the spotlight with ‘Mishri’, ‘Gul’ and ‘Baarishein’, released a new single ‘Husn’, an emotional...read more

4
Papon to perform at Harmony For North Eastern Region

MUMBAI: Papon is all set to captivate at Harmony For North Eastern Region marking the kick off of his 2024. Experience an unforgettable night filled...read more

5
Vishal-Sheykhar is bringing their A-game at Ovo Arena Wembley

MUMBAI: Music composer Vishal and Sheykhar is all geared up for their live concert from 7pm onwards on January 12 at Ovo Arena Wembley. Vishal...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games