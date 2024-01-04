Breakout pop artist MIKA (Mika Hashizume) reveals captivating debut solo EP 'bleached'

MUMBAI – Pop singer/songwriter Mika Hashizume is finally debuting his solo career with his brand new EP, 'bleached'. The EP's soulful lead track, characterised by R&B flavours and alternative elements titled "So I Don't Forget", was produced by GRAMMY-nominated producer Patrick "J.Que" Smith, who is also one of the co-writers of Joji's "Die For You".

The drifting atmosphere of "So I Don't Forget" carries a sense of nostalgia, and the fleeting worldview evokes a feeling of transience. The track is not only for listeners with a high sensitivity to music, but also for those close to Western music culture.

"In the beginning stage of creating the EP, I didn't have a fixed concept, except for the fact that I wanted each song in the EP to represent styles and genres that I fell in love with after starting my song-writing journey. It was only after I assembled the five songs of the EP, and the title and theme 'bleached', captured the moment I embarked on the journey I'm currently on, and the moments my career changed courses.

Though the process, one of the best moments of my life, came with difficulties, like everything else. The one aspect that could visually capture this beautiful yet painful period of my life was 'bleached'," MIKA shares.

MIKA - "So I Don't Forget"

With a track record of consistently pushing boundaries in both recording and live performances worldwide, MIKA demonstrated his international appeal with two captivating performances on the popular program "Drama’s Catchy Songs 2023" on Youku, one of China's top online video and streaming service platforms where the performances ranked on all major top music charts.

In 2023, MIKA made a headline appearance at the TMEA Music Festival, sharing the stage with esteemed names in the lineup such as Taeyang, Le Sserafim, and more. Beyond his musical prowess, MIKA's distinctive fashion sense and unwavering style have earned him coveted spots on the covers of esteemed publications like GQ, L’OFFICIEL HOMMES, as well as notable brand partnerships including Bottega Veneta, Tiffany & Co, Tom Ford, YSL, and more.

The new EP 'bleached' draws from MIKA's emotions and experiences cultivated from growing up in different parts around the world like Hawaii, Tokyo and Beijing, marking a new chapter in his solo endeavours. Having took the Chinese music scene and Southeast Asia by storm, MIKA has grown a significant base across Asia with Thailand, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, India and the Philippines in his Top 10 streaming markets worldwide.

'bleached' Track List:

1. stupid love

2. melancholy song

3. forever you

4. At that moment, I felt that there was no one in the world who liked you more than me.

5. So I Don't Forget

Stream the EP 'bleached' here: mika-digital.lnk.to/bleached