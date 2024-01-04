Barbie 'Best Original Song' 2024 Golden Globe Nominations streams and earnings

MUMBAI: Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama have officially announced the nominees for the highly anticipated 81st Golden Globe Awards, with the ceremony scheduled to air live on CBS on January 7th.

2023 has been an incredible year for entertainment, but one movie has truly captivated the world's attention. Barbie has become the highest-grossing movie of the year worldwide, with $1.36 billion, according to Comscore data and Warner Bros. representatives.

Wealth of Geeks analyzed the Spotify streaming statistics of each Barbie nominee in the ‘Best Original Song’ category for Motion Picture, as well as their estimated earning potential based on Spotify’s pay per stream which is estimated at $0.0035.

Barbie has accumulated an estimated $4,081,649 from its nominated songs, with a stream count total of over 1.1 billion.

The most streamed song of all nominees is "Dance the Night" by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, and Caroline Ailin. This track has been streamed an impressive 568,359,111 times, resulting in a staggering earning potential of $1,989,256 from Spotify alone.

Barbie's "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, has been played an astounding 503,707,495 times on Spotify, resulting in significant earnings of $1,762,976.

Completing the Barbie trio of nominated songs is "I'm Just Ken" by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, amassing an outstanding 94,118,931 Spotify plays and earning a huge $329,416 from the platform alone.

A spokesperson for Wealth of Geeks commented on the findings: “This data analysis highlights the impact that Greta Gerwig's Barbie has had in 2023. Each of Barbie's nominated songs has been streamed at a significantly high volume, thus revealing the audience’s enjoyment of the movie off-screen.

“It is also fascinating to calculate the potential earnings of each nominated song, as they demonstrate the success of the movie and the genuine popularity of its music.”