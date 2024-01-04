Artist Nandan Borker releases latest song 'Noor-e-Jabeen'

MUMBAI : Music Composer and performer Nandan Borker has recently released his latest track Noor-e-Jabeen written and composed by him and it is a sincere attempt to encapsulate the profound journey of a bride on her wedding day, a moment steeped in emotions that resonate with the human soul. The track is beautifully sung by Nandan's wife, Stutee and it brings a unique warmth to "Noor E Jabeen." With each note, she breathes life into the composition, crafting an evocative portrait of love, joy, and the promise of new beginnings.
It's a portrayal that mirrors the duo's journey, as the music video unfolds, featuring Nandan and Stutee. Crafted from precious moments of the duo's wedding, the video becomes a visual diary, capturing genuine emotions, exchanging vows, and the shared joy of that special day. Every frame, a cherished snapshot, allows viewers to relive the enchanting magic of a love story that transcends the boundaries of mere music. Adding another layer to this collaboration is Siddhartha Belmannu, an exceptionally talented Hindustani Classical vocalist and playback singer from Bangalore. His vocals seamlessly intertwine with the narrative, contributing depth and resonance, creating a harmonious fusion that elevates the song to new artistic heights.
Speaking about the track Nandan says " "Noor E Jabeen" isn't just a song for me; it's a sincere expression of the love and emotions that define my own journey. It extends an invitation, not to boast, but to invite listeners to partake in a genuine and tender experience where musical notes become the language of our shared emotion." He also says "Noor E Jabeen unfolds the heartfelt journey of a bride on her wedding day, embracing a spectrum of emotions. Through a blend of diverse musical elements and lyrics that resonate with me, I have tried to craft a melody that captures the essence of that once-in-a-lifetime moment for a couple."
