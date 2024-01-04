RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Jan 2024 18:43 |  By RnMTeam

Artist Nandan Borker releases latest song 'Noor-e-Jabeen'

MUMBAI : Music Composer and performer Nandan Borker has recently released his latest track Noor-e-Jabeen written and composed by him and it is a sincere attempt to encapsulate the profound journey of a bride on her wedding day, a moment steeped in emotions that resonate with the human soul. The track is beautifully sung by Nandan's wife, Stutee and it brings a unique warmth to "Noor E Jabeen." With each note, she breathes life into the composition, crafting an evocative portrait of love, joy, and the promise of new beginnings.

It's a portrayal that mirrors the duo's journey, as the music video unfolds, featuring Nandan and Stutee. Crafted from precious moments of the duo's wedding, the video becomes a visual diary, capturing genuine emotions, exchanging vows, and the shared joy of that special day. Every frame, a cherished snapshot, allows viewers to relive the enchanting magic of a love story that transcends the boundaries of mere music. Adding another layer to this collaboration is Siddhartha Belmannu, an exceptionally talented Hindustani Classical vocalist and playback singer from Bangalore. His vocals seamlessly intertwine with the narrative, contributing depth and resonance, creating a harmonious fusion that elevates the song to new artistic heights.

Speaking about the track Nandan says " "Noor E Jabeen" isn't just a song for me; it's a sincere expression of the love and emotions that define my own journey. It extends an invitation, not to boast, but to invite listeners to partake in a genuine and tender experience where musical notes become the language of our shared emotion." He also says "Noor E Jabeen unfolds the heartfelt journey of a bride on her wedding day, embracing a spectrum of emotions. Through a blend of diverse musical elements and lyrics that resonate with me, I have tried to craft a melody that captures the essence of that once-in-a-lifetime moment for a couple."

Tags
Nandan Borker Siddhartha Belmannu Stutee artists music Songs
Related news
 | 04 Jan 2024

Breakout pop artist MIKA (Mika Hashizume) reveals captivating debut solo EP 'bleached'

MUMBAI  – Pop singer/songwriter Mika Hashizume is finally debuting his solo career with his brand new EP, 'bleached'.

read more
 | 04 Jan 2024

Prateek Kuhad drops hints about his new project through social media

MUMBAI: Do you follow indie-folk singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad’s update? Don’t worry we got you covered up.

read more
 | 04 Jan 2024

Barbie 'Best Original Song' 2024 Golden Globe Nominations streams and earnings

MUMBAI: Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama have officially announced the nominees for the highly anticipated 81st Golden Globe Awards, with the ceremony scheduled to air live on CBS on January 7th.

read more
 | 04 Jan 2024

Take a look at Selena Gomez's boyfriend Benny Blanco’s romantic life

MUMBAI: Benny Blanco's heart wants Selena Gomez.

read more
 | 04 Jan 2024

Vishal-Sheykhar to bring their A-game at Ovo Arena Wembley

MUMBAI: Music composer Vishal and Sheykhar is all geared up for their live concert from 7pm onwards on January 12 at Ovo Arena Wembley.

read more

RnM Biz

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI : EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive reportread more

Indian Research and Insights Industry reaches USD 2.9 Bn in FY2023: Market Research Society of India

MUMBAI :  India’s apex industry-led market research body, Market Research Society of India (MRSIread more

Sunil Chhetri backed ACwO launches India’s first Dual Sharing Wireless Earbuds DwOTS Fire

MUMBAI : As 2023 comes to an end, ACwO, a dynamic D2C audio brand backed by Sunil Chhetri, is reread more

TIPS Industries onboards Kiran Dcruz as Senior Vice President for Brands and Partnerships

MUMBAI : TIPS Industries Ltd.read more

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI: EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive report read more

top# 5 articles

1
Artist Nandan Borker releases latest song 'Noor-e-Jabeen'

MUMBAI : Music Composer and performer Nandan Borker has recently released his latest track Noor-e-Jabeen written and composed by him and it is a...read more

2
Breakout pop artist MIKA (Mika Hashizume) reveals captivating debut solo EP 'bleached'

MUMBAI  – Pop singer/songwriter Mika Hashizume is finally debuting his solo career with his brand new EP, 'bleached'. The EP's soulful lead track,...read more

3
Kanika Patawari's Musical Odyssey: From Grammy Nominations to Emotional Resonance in 'Aise Kaise’

MUMBAI: Kanika Patawari's musical journey is a testament to her unwavering dedication and innate talent. Hailing from Indian roots but cultivated in...read more

4
Prateek Kuhad drops hints about his new project through social media

MUMBAI: Do you follow indie-folk singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad’s update? Don’t worry we got you covered up.With songs like 'Yeh Pal', 'Tune Kaha'...read more

5
Massive Scar Era's 'Color Blind' brings Arabic Egyptian Metal into the spotlight and New EP 'Metal Goes Egyptian' Is Out now!

MUMBAI : Massive Scar Era is the brainchild of the visionary artist Cherine Amr, who leads a collaborative journey with diverse musicians in every...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games