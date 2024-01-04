RadioandMusic
News |  04 Jan 2024 13:43 |  By Namrata Kale

“I am unstoppable now,” expresses Khanzaadi post her Bigg Boss 17 eviction

MUMBAI: Assamese rapper, musician, and composer Firoza Khan, also known as Khanzaadi has captivated audiences with hits like 'Aazma Le,' 'Ziddi,' and 'Begum. She was also a participant at reality shows like MTV Hustle, Bigg boss contestant and was quite known for her talents and received much love and appreciation from squad bosses during her journey at MTV Hustle. In a candid conversation with Radioandmusic.com, Khanzaadi gave us a glimpse about her journey in the past and some future perspective.

"Before MTV Hustle, I was in Bangalore, not Assam." I was employed in Safina Plaza. I used to work in a store. I told myself that I needed to move on, give myself a chance, and travel to Mumbai. I arrived in Mumbai and had a call for hustle within a few days. I was surprised at how I was chosen. I believe I was manifested for it, and I received it.I did manifest opportunities, and that's how I ended up on MTV Hustle. Whatever is your hobby you should pursue it because that is your god gifted talent. If you improve on yourself then no one can stop you. Like now, no one can stop me, I am unstoppable now,” expressed Khanzadi.

Khanzaadi was a contestant on MTV Hustle prior to his eviction from BIGG BOSS. She narrates her experience.

“The show did teach me a lot of things. Earlier Hip-hop and writing were my hobbies; I had no idea that they would become a part of my profession too. I used to write whenever I felt like. I didn't have a passion for it. However, upon entering Hustle, I noticed individuals who had been working on it for years; they had prepared and arrived, and I wasn't prepared like them. They in fact guided me and I truly gained a lot of knowledge from them. What was a hobby became a passion. Post my eviction I started working on my songs.”

Furthermore, Khanzaadi expresses a desire to make positive changes in her life and to eliminate self-doubt.

She also stated that she wishes to practice freestyle rapping and master different musical instruments in the future.

