Year Ender 2023 - Seerat Kapoor expresses gratitude for a power pack 2023, Looks forward for 2024 says, '2023 has been a fruitful year for me professionally, and I am grateful..'

MUMBAI: As the year draws to a close, Seerat Kapoor takes back to the flashback of how a power pack year the actress had. Seerat Kapoor has had a year like no other, filled with shoots, releases, and personal milestones that have elevated her career to new heights.

Kapoor takes a moment to reflect on the whirlwind of successes and challenges that defined her 2023. For Seerat Kapoor, 2023 has been a year of donning multiple hats, apart from acting the actress revealed hidden talents by venturing into the realm of music. The actress surprised her fans by lending her voice to a Music video Aao Na, showcasing a newfound passion for singing. The actress also lent her voice for the first time to her Telugu project.

Seerat Kapoor's professional journey in Tollywood reached a pinnacle this year, as she not only took on challenging roles in various films but also signed up for high-profile franchise projects. The actress has a good bunch of projects releasing in the coming year. Her stellar performances have placed her at the top echelons of the Tollywood game.

Expressing her deep gratitude for 2023, Seerat says, "2023 has been one of the most fruitful years for me professionally, and I am grateful for the opportunities that have aligned my way. It felt therapeutic to go beyond my comfort zone and tap into a versatile set of characters, each very individual and unique in their own way, including debuting as a singer. I am humbled by the overwhelming response and love. May 2024 be a cheerful year for each one of us.

Wishing you all a very Happy New Year! https://www.instagram.com/p/C1Q5XEvxHb4/ As Seerat Kapoor bids farewell to the eventful year of 2023, with a heart full of gratitude, eyes set on the future, and a promise to her fans, Kapoor stands ready to embrace the opportunities that 2024 has in store. In 2024 on the work front, Seerat will be seen in Bhamakalapam 2. The prequel, Bhamakalapam. We will also see Seerat Kapoor playing a very pivotal role in Dil Raju's Aakasam Dati Vasthava film.

Seerat will also be seen in Mahi V Raghav's Save The Tigers 2 web series. Apart from that the actress has also been roped in with Naresh Agastya-JD Chakravarthy's psychological untittled thriller. She also has 2 music videos coming up which the official announcement will be done soon.