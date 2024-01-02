RadioandMusic
News |  02 Jan 2024

Soumita Saha releases new single ' Fragile Eternity '

MUMBAI: After Flying High with Ishq girl is coming with " Fragile Eternity". Fragile Eternity,writen, composed rendered by Soumita Saha is lyrical masterpiece that bears deep meaning and resonates with current global Situation. Soumita's previous original Play the tune had immense personal touch Fragile Eternity is more of ' audience's number '.

The oriental touch in the tune and Arrangement somehow elevated the oxidental appeal of ' Fragile Eternity ' with hint of Raaga Kedar in the tune the song successfully turns into a western style melody. Chimes of sitar beautifully blends with Vista Synth as the song blooms. " Music Production has been challenging. Western Composition with influence of Raaga Kedar is no less than a challenge. But this is how it was visioned. Execution was tough, a lot of trial and error was involved " adds Soumita. The Song is all set to release from Melotunes Records. The song has released digitally and made it to innumerable playlists. The red fire sign besides the song has confirmed that it's popular on Meta Music library already.

Soumita other than being a fabulous vocalist has made her mark as a composer and songwriter as well. The love she received from her audience for her self composed originals inspired the singing sensation to continue her journey. Soumita is quite active on Social networks. She has been keeping her audience updated with the songwriting and recording sessions involved for ' Fragile Eternity ' and needless to say her listeners are excited for the song to release.

