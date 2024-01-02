'It really makes me feel special because it’s double the fun' - Zahrah S Khan on bringing her Birthday with New Year’s Eve!

MUMBAI : Zahrah S Khan is the most versatile and talented singer and actress of our times! There’s nothing she can’t do, from giving us some incredible hits to gearing up for the release of her PAN India film. As the diva turns a year older on January 1st with bringing in New Year is a double delight!

It's like her own personal bash mixed with the entire world's cheers for a fresh start. How awesome is that! Speaking about the same Zahrah shared “It really makes me feel special because it’s double the fun - we all look forward to a New Year but in my case it’s like New Year plus my birthday so double the celebration”.

Speaking of her birthday rituals every year and reflecting on the past year and her growth as a person Zahrah explained, “About birthdays the goal is to let’s make this year even better than the last one haha! I think time is beautiful and as years pass by we learn so much and grow so much as human beings so it’s a beautiful teaching I think that time blesses you with”.

On the professional front Zahrah looks forward to some incredible international collab as she also gears for the release of her PAN India film. Speaking about the same she shared, “As I said make every year better than the last! 2023 will always be special because it gave me ‘Love Stereo Again’ and ‘Vrushabha! And 2024 is again giving me another amazing year that kickstarts with an amazing artist I’m about to collab with plus the release of Vrushabha and obviously there are other films I am in talks for so I guess I have gotta make 2024 better then 2023 now!”

Well, wishing the diva a very Happy Birthday, may she continue to shower us with spectacular performances!