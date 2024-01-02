RadioandMusic
News |  02 Jan 2024

Armaan Malik: A Musical Maestro's Spectacular 2023 Journey

MUMBAI: Prince of Pop, Armaan Malik, renowned for his exceptional voice, versatility, and musical prowess, left an indelible mark on the music industry in 2023. From house full concerts, a smashing hit album to soul-stirring collaborations with esteemed artists, Armaan showcased the breadth of his talent.

To kick off the year, he was a part of a fundraising show in Hyderabad for a noble cause, followed by numerous hit concerts throughout the year. On the singing front, Armaan collaborated with various artists, including Mithoon on the touching song "Wahi to Khuda Hai." His musical endeavors continued as he teamed up with Nimrat Khaira for the Punjabi romantic track "Dil Malanga" and joined forces with Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant for "Manzoor Hai." Exploring new horizons, Armaan worked with Lost Stories, Kimera, and hip-hop artist Yashraj on the catchy "HIIR."

In a significant move, Armaan released his second album, 'Only Just Begun,' after nearly a decade. Almost two years since his last English single, he surprised fans with the beautiful track "Sleepless Nights." Wrapping up the year, Armaan marked his debut show in Singapore, proving the global love for his music. Beyond albums and singles, Armaan's Bollywood contributions shine in films like "Dono," "Gumraah," and "Chatrapathi." Known for his multilingual singing, Armaan embraced Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi, and Gujarati songs. Alongside his musical growth, 2023 witnessed personal milestones for Armaan. He got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Aashna Shroff, dedicating the beautiful love ballad "Kasam Se" to her. This heartfelt track became the highlight of the album 'Only Just Begun,' featuring eight extremely unique tracks.

Armaan Malik's 2023 was a phenomenal musical journey, etching unforgettable memories for everyone.

