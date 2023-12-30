RadioandMusic
News |  30 Dec 2023

Shadow Eliminators Manga: Exciting addition in shonen jump!

MUMBAI : The latest addition to the exciting lineup of manga debuts in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump is the supernatural high school action series, "Shadow Eliminators," crafted by the talented Kento Amemiya, known for the acclaimed work "Shikigami." The manga officially marked its debut on Sunday, December 3, simultaneously released in both Japanese and English. VIZ Media, the official English publisher, has provided a captivating description of the series:

"Shadow Eliminators" explores the journey of a high school student whose strong sense of justice is put to the ultimate test when otherworldly beings disrupt the rules of his reality. The narrative takes a thrilling turn as two students find themselves entangled in a paranormal battle against the shadows of the heart, which materialize into monstrous and formidable forms.

For eager readers, the first chapter is now available for free on the Shonen Jump app and website, offering a sneak peek into the intriguing world of "Shadow Eliminators." The manga is set to unfold its gripping storyline, with the second chapter scheduled for release the following Sunday.

"Shadow Eliminators" promises a unique blend of supernatural elements and high school action, a genre cocktail that has captivated manga enthusiasts globally. As readers delve into the pages of this new series, they can anticipate a narrative that challenges the boundaries of reality and introduces them to a realm where justice confronts the paranormal.

With Kento Amemiya's creativity and the simultaneous release in both Japanese and English, "Shadow Eliminators" is poised to become a noteworthy addition to the Weekly Shonen Jump catalog, offering readers a thrilling escape into a world where the shadows themselves become formidable adversaries. Stay tuned for the unfolding saga as "Shadow Eliminators" makes its mark in the realm of manga storytelling!

 

Weekly Shonen Jump Kento Amemiya Shadow Eliminators anime film anime series music Songs
