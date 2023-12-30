Remu a Stray Cat manga launches By Osamu Yamamoto!

MUMBAI : Osamu Yamamoto is set to captivate readers with a brand-new manga titled "Remu a Stray Cat," scheduled to debut in the first issue of next year on December 20. The manga, teased by Big Comic Original magazine, promises an "unbelievable story of a fight against evil."
Yamamoto, known for his compelling storytelling, recently launched "Chichi o Yaku" (Burning Father) in May 2022. Prior to this, he concluded "Akagari: The Red Rat in Hollywood" in April 2021, with its final compiled volume released in June 2021. This manga, serialized in Big Comic Original since May 2017, showcased Yamamoto's talent for weaving intriguing narratives.
Osamu Yamamoto's legacy extends to his earlier work, "Donguri no Ie," a manga that ran from 1993 to 1997. His influence in the world of manga doesn't stop there; Yamamoto also took on the role of chief director and writer for the 1997 anime film adaptation of "Donguri no Ie," showcasing his versatility and creative prowess.
Readers can anticipate another enthralling tale with "Remu a Stray Cat," as Yamamoto continues to explore themes of intrigue and the battle against evil in his upcoming work.
