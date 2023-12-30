RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Dec 2023 15:00 |  By RnMTeam

Remu a Stray Cat manga launches By Osamu Yamamoto!

MUMBAI : Osamu Yamamoto is set to captivate readers with a brand-new manga titled "Remu a Stray Cat," scheduled to debut in the first issue of next year on December 20. The manga, teased by Big Comic Original magazine, promises an "unbelievable story of a fight against evil."

Yamamoto, known for his compelling storytelling, recently launched "Chichi o Yaku" (Burning Father) in May 2022. Prior to this, he concluded "Akagari: The Red Rat in Hollywood" in April 2021, with its final compiled volume released in June 2021. This manga, serialized in Big Comic Original since May 2017, showcased Yamamoto's talent for weaving intriguing narratives.

Osamu Yamamoto's legacy extends to his earlier work, "Donguri no Ie," a manga that ran from 1993 to 1997. His influence in the world of manga doesn't stop there; Yamamoto also took on the role of chief director and writer for the 1997 anime film adaptation of "Donguri no Ie," showcasing his versatility and creative prowess.

Readers can anticipate another enthralling tale with "Remu a Stray Cat," as Yamamoto continues to explore themes of intrigue and the battle against evil in his upcoming work.

Tags
anime series Songs Remu
Related news
 | 30 Dec 2023

Acclaimed Japanese singer-songwriter HANCE released 2nd album BLACK WINE

MUMBAI  – Today marks the highly anticipated release of BLACK WINE, the second album by acclaimed Japanese singer-songwriter HANCE.

read more
 | 30 Dec 2023

DJ Mag's best of british award winners announced

MUMBAI  — The winners in this year's DJ Mag Best of British awards have been announced. The event took place at London’s The Steel Yard and was hosted by Emerald.

read more
 | 30 Dec 2023

Olivier Weiter debuts on perspectives digital with 3-track 'Tuscan' EP

MUMBAI ;  A prominent and consistent figure in Amsterdam’s trailblazing music scene, Dutch producer Olivier Weiter delves deep into his sonic identity to deliver his three-track Tuscan EP – out now on Perspectives Digital.   

read more
 | 30 Dec 2023

DJ Sammy’s second collaboration with Renns and Scarlett : 'Braveheart'

MUMBAI : DJ Sammy, music icon who has sold more than 20 million records, is back with another track: “Braveheart”. The new track is the second collaboration with the Hamburg based producer Renns and US singer Scarlett.

read more
 | 30 Dec 2023

Shadow Eliminators Manga: Exciting addition in shonen jump!

MUMBAI : The latest addition to the exciting lineup of manga debuts in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump is the supernatural high school action series, "Shadow Eliminators," crafted by the talented Kento Amemiya, known for the acclaimed work "Shikigami." The manga officially marked its debut on Su

read more

RnM Biz

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI : EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive reportread more

Indian Research and Insights Industry reaches USD 2.9 Bn in FY2023: Market Research Society of India

MUMBAI :  India’s apex industry-led market research body, Market Research Society of India (MRSIread more

Sunil Chhetri backed ACwO launches India’s first Dual Sharing Wireless Earbuds DwOTS Fire

MUMBAI : As 2023 comes to an end, ACwO, a dynamic D2C audio brand backed by Sunil Chhetri, is reread more

TIPS Industries onboards Kiran Dcruz as Senior Vice President for Brands and Partnerships

MUMBAI : TIPS Industries Ltd.read more

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI: EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive report read more

top# 5 articles

1
Remu a Stray Cat manga launches By Osamu Yamamoto!

MUMBAI : Osamu Yamamoto is set to captivate readers with a brand-new manga titled "Remu a Stray Cat," scheduled to debut in the first issue of next...read more

2
Acclaimed Japanese singer-songwriter HANCE released 2nd album BLACK WINE

MUMBAI  – Today marks the highly anticipated release of BLACK WINE, the second album by acclaimed Japanese singer-songwriter HANCE. Arriving two and...read more

3
Jyoti Saxena sheds lights on her 2023 journey and looks forward for a powerpack 2024, As she is all set to welcome new year with a bang in singapore

MUMBAI : As the year draws to a close, actress Jyoti Saxena is currently savoring the final moments of 2023 on a well-deserved vacation in Singapore...read more

4
DJ Mag's best of british award winners announced

MUMBAI  — The winners in this year's DJ Mag Best of British awards have been announced. The event took place at London’s The Steel Yard and was...read more

5
Elnaaz Norouzi Bids Adieu to 2023 in style with a successful single and a telugu debut

MUMBAI : Elnaaz Norouzi is set to bid farewell to a year that has been nothing short of extraordinary for her . The talented actress and singer is...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games