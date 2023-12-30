RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Dec 2023 16:39 |  By RnMTeam

Olivier Weiter debuts on perspectives digital with 3-track 'Tuscan' EP

MUMBAI ;  A prominent and consistent figure in Amsterdam’s trailblazing music scene, Dutch producer Olivier Weiter delves deep into his sonic identity to deliver his three-track Tuscan EP – out now on Perspectives Digital.  
 
Stream / Purchase: Olivier Weiter – Tuscan EP
 
Revisiting memories from childhood trips to Tuscany with his brothers, Olivier’s Perspectives Digital debut is a personal piece of work that oozes nostalgia across three cuts. Opening the collection with Georgio, Olivier invites listeners into explorative sonic environment that journeys across vast sounds and textures to dramatic effect. The title track demands attention with a striking analog lead, and is pushed along by rhythmic percussion and alluring pads. Closing with Lucca, Olivier crafts a spacey atmosphere with darting synths and driving basslines.
 
Closing 2023 with their sold-out NYE event, Olivier Weiter and Miss Melera are set to return to Het Sieraad, Amsterdam, for another spectacular back to back performance, all-night-long. Combining their melodic and powerful sounds, this dynamic duo is set to ring in the New Year in euphoric fashion.
 
Inspired by Amsterdam’s iconic GZG underground parties, clubbing experiences in Berlin and endless after hours in his former bar27 basement, Olivier Weiter has become an integral part of the Dutch house and techno scene. His ability to take people on an immersive musical journey has been proven time and time again, with countless all day & night gigs at Thuishaven and De Marktkantine, boundless marathon sets at clubs like Wilde Renate, Katerblau & Sysiphos, as well as his renowned WEITER shows at Paradiso Amsterdam.
 
Olivier’s catalogue includes releases on some of the world’s most prominent imprints, including Stil vor Talent, Einusika, Parquet Recordings and Steyoyoke. Following his successful events at Paradiso Amsterdam, Olivier launched his WEITER label in 2015, which has become a musical base for his self-released originals and remixes, as well as other leading names in dance music. With plans to expand the brand, Olivier is set to announce a new product under the WEITER umbrella during his NYE event. Remaining true to his artistic foundations, his authentic and dedicated approach to production and performing is what keeps him at the forefront of electronic music year after year.

Tags
Olivier Weiter Parquet Recordings Steyoyoke Recordings music Songs
Related news
 | 30 Dec 2023

Acclaimed Japanese singer-songwriter HANCE released 2nd album BLACK WINE

MUMBAI  – Today marks the highly anticipated release of BLACK WINE, the second album by acclaimed Japanese singer-songwriter HANCE.

read more
 | 30 Dec 2023

DJ Mag's best of british award winners announced

MUMBAI  — The winners in this year's DJ Mag Best of British awards have been announced. The event took place at London’s The Steel Yard and was hosted by Emerald.

read more
 | 30 Dec 2023

DJ Sammy’s second collaboration with Renns and Scarlett : 'Braveheart'

MUMBAI : DJ Sammy, music icon who has sold more than 20 million records, is back with another track: “Braveheart”. The new track is the second collaboration with the Hamburg based producer Renns and US singer Scarlett.

read more
 | 30 Dec 2023

Shadow Eliminators Manga: Exciting addition in shonen jump!

MUMBAI : The latest addition to the exciting lineup of manga debuts in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump is the supernatural high school action series, "Shadow Eliminators," crafted by the talented Kento Amemiya, known for the acclaimed work "Shikigami." The manga officially marked its debut on Su

read more
 | 30 Dec 2023

Jyoti Saxena sheds lights on her 2023 journey and looks forward for a powerpack 2024, As she is all set to welcome new year with a bang in singapore

MUMBAI : As the year draws to a close, actress Jyoti Saxena is currently savoring the final moments of 2023 on a well-deserved vacation in Singapore, and she is gearing up to welcome 2024 with enthusiasm and determination in the Dazzling city of Singapore.

read more

RnM Biz

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI : EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive reportread more

Indian Research and Insights Industry reaches USD 2.9 Bn in FY2023: Market Research Society of India

MUMBAI :  India’s apex industry-led market research body, Market Research Society of India (MRSIread more

Sunil Chhetri backed ACwO launches India’s first Dual Sharing Wireless Earbuds DwOTS Fire

MUMBAI : As 2023 comes to an end, ACwO, a dynamic D2C audio brand backed by Sunil Chhetri, is reread more

TIPS Industries onboards Kiran Dcruz as Senior Vice President for Brands and Partnerships

MUMBAI : TIPS Industries Ltd.read more

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI: EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive report read more

top# 5 articles

1
Remu a Stray Cat manga launches By Osamu Yamamoto!

MUMBAI : Osamu Yamamoto is set to captivate readers with a brand-new manga titled "Remu a Stray Cat," scheduled to debut in the first issue of next...read more

2
Acclaimed Japanese singer-songwriter HANCE released 2nd album BLACK WINE

MUMBAI  – Today marks the highly anticipated release of BLACK WINE, the second album by acclaimed Japanese singer-songwriter HANCE. Arriving two and...read more

3
DJ Sammy’s second collaboration with Renns and Scarlett : 'Braveheart'

MUMBAI : DJ Sammy, music icon who has sold more than 20 million records, is back with another track: “Braveheart”. The new track is the second...read more

4
Olivier Weiter debuts on perspectives digital with 3-track 'Tuscan' EP

MUMBAI ;  A prominent and consistent figure in Amsterdam’s trailblazing music scene, Dutch producer Olivier Weiter delves deep into his sonic...read more

5
DJ Mag's best of british award winners announced

MUMBAI  — The winners in this year's DJ Mag Best of British awards have been announced. The event took place at London’s The Steel Yard and was...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games