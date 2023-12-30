RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Dec 2023 15:01 |  By RnMTeam

Jyoti Saxena sheds lights on her 2023 journey and looks forward for a powerpack 2024, As she is all set to welcome new year with a bang in singapore

MUMBAI : As the year draws to a close, actress Jyoti Saxena is currently savoring the final moments of 2023 on a well-deserved vacation in Singapore, and she is gearing up to welcome 2024 with enthusiasm and determination in the Dazzling city of Singapore. The talented actress reflects on the experiences, lessons, and memories that 2023 has brought her way and how she is planning to bring in the Powerpack 2024.

It's been a year of adventure for Jyoti Saxena, 2023 has been nothing short of a whirlwind of experiences. From the bustling streets of exotic destinations of Thailand, Paris, Rome, Dubai, London, and Phuket, the actress has explored various corners of the world. But apart from Travelling this year has also taught many things to the actress.

Jyoti Saxena reveals, "This year has been a journey of self-discovery. Traveling to different places broadened my horizons and allowed me to connect with different cultures and people. It's a reminder of the vastness of the world and the diversity that exists within it. My aim for next year is to travel more and more. This year I have covered over 5 International places, I aim to travel more in 2024."

Beyond the glamour, Jyoti Saxena emphasizes the profound lessons that 2023 has bestowed upon her. She reveals, "This year has taught me to love myself unconditionally, to be selfless in my actions, and to express gratitude for even the smallest things in life. It's about finding joy in the journey and appreciating the present moment. Whether it's the success of a project or the simple joys of everyday life, expressing gratitude has become a cornerstone of my existence this year."

"As the year is ending, I wish everyone lots of happiness, peace, and prosperity in the new year. I hope that 2024 brings out the best year in our lives, where we focus not only on ourselves but on the betterment of everyone around us. I am grateful for the love and support I have received throughout 2023. It fuels my passion and inspires me to give my best in everything I do. Here's wishing you a new year filled with exciting possibilities, and may it bring joy and success to each one of you."

Take a look at Jyoti's Singapore Pictures

As Jyoti Saxena, we also wish that 2024 be a powerpack year filled with love, light, meaningful work, good health, and boundless happiness. With a heart full of gratitude and a spirit ready for new adventures, Jyoti is poised to make the upcoming year a truly memorable one.

Tags
Jyoti Saxena artists music Songs
Related news
 | 30 Dec 2023

Acclaimed Japanese singer-songwriter HANCE released 2nd album BLACK WINE

MUMBAI  – Today marks the highly anticipated release of BLACK WINE, the second album by acclaimed Japanese singer-songwriter HANCE.

read more
 | 30 Dec 2023

DJ Mag's best of british award winners announced

MUMBAI  — The winners in this year's DJ Mag Best of British awards have been announced. The event took place at London’s The Steel Yard and was hosted by Emerald.

read more
 | 30 Dec 2023

Olivier Weiter debuts on perspectives digital with 3-track 'Tuscan' EP

MUMBAI ;  A prominent and consistent figure in Amsterdam’s trailblazing music scene, Dutch producer Olivier Weiter delves deep into his sonic identity to deliver his three-track Tuscan EP – out now on Perspectives Digital.   

read more
 | 30 Dec 2023

DJ Sammy’s second collaboration with Renns and Scarlett : 'Braveheart'

MUMBAI : DJ Sammy, music icon who has sold more than 20 million records, is back with another track: “Braveheart”. The new track is the second collaboration with the Hamburg based producer Renns and US singer Scarlett.

read more
 | 30 Dec 2023

Shadow Eliminators Manga: Exciting addition in shonen jump!

MUMBAI : The latest addition to the exciting lineup of manga debuts in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump is the supernatural high school action series, "Shadow Eliminators," crafted by the talented Kento Amemiya, known for the acclaimed work "Shikigami." The manga officially marked its debut on Su

read more

RnM Biz

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI : EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive reportread more

Indian Research and Insights Industry reaches USD 2.9 Bn in FY2023: Market Research Society of India

MUMBAI :  India’s apex industry-led market research body, Market Research Society of India (MRSIread more

Sunil Chhetri backed ACwO launches India’s first Dual Sharing Wireless Earbuds DwOTS Fire

MUMBAI : As 2023 comes to an end, ACwO, a dynamic D2C audio brand backed by Sunil Chhetri, is reread more

TIPS Industries onboards Kiran Dcruz as Senior Vice President for Brands and Partnerships

MUMBAI : TIPS Industries Ltd.read more

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI: EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive report read more

top# 5 articles

1
Acclaimed Japanese singer-songwriter HANCE released 2nd album BLACK WINE

MUMBAI  – Today marks the highly anticipated release of BLACK WINE, the second album by acclaimed Japanese singer-songwriter HANCE. Arriving two and...read more

2
DJ Mag's best of british award winners announced

MUMBAI  — The winners in this year's DJ Mag Best of British awards have been announced. The event took place at London’s The Steel Yard and was...read more

3
Elnaaz Norouzi Bids Adieu to 2023 in style with a successful single and a telugu debut

MUMBAI : Elnaaz Norouzi is set to bid farewell to a year that has been nothing short of extraordinary for her . The talented actress and singer is...read more

4
Shadow Eliminators Manga: Exciting addition in shonen jump!

MUMBAI : The latest addition to the exciting lineup of manga debuts in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump is the supernatural high school action series...read more

5
Remu a Stray Cat manga launches By Osamu Yamamoto!

MUMBAI : Osamu Yamamoto is set to captivate readers with a brand-new manga titled "Remu a Stray Cat," scheduled to debut in the first issue of next...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games