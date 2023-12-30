Elnaaz Norouzi Bids Adieu to 2023 in style with a successful single and a telugu debut

MUMBAI : Elnaaz Norouzi is set to bid farewell to a year that has been nothing short of extraordinary for her . The talented actress and singer is celebrating in the City of Angels, marking the end of 2023 with a blend of accomplishment, love, and anticipation for what lies ahead.

For Elnaaz, 2023 has been a year of accolades and applause. Her compelling performance in "Made in Heaven" has garnered immense love from both critics and audiences, establishing her as a force to be reckoned with in the world of entertainment.

Adding another feather to her cap, Elnaaz released her second single, "Woah," which has been receiving an outpouring of love from fans and music enthusiasts alike. The song, with its catchy beats and Elnaaz's soulful voice, has become a favorite, reaffirming her versatility as an artist.

Speaking on the same the actress said , “As the clock strikes midnight, I'm filled with gratitude for the incredible journey this year has been. The love for 'Made in Heaven' has been overwhelming, and the response to 'Woah' has been nothing short of a dream. Welcoming the New Year in LA, I'm excited for 'Devil' to reach the audience and for the adventures that await in 2024. Here's to embracing every moment, every melody, and the magic of the future!”

As the year comes to a close, Elnaaz eagerly anticipates the release of her Telugu debut in "Devil," where she steps into the character of Rosy. The film, set to release on New Year's Eve, promises to be a spectacular introduction to the South Indian film industry for this versatile actress.