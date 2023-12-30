RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Dec 2023 13:48 |  By RnMTeam

Elnaaz Norouzi Bids Adieu to 2023 in style with a successful single and a telugu debut

MUMBAI : Elnaaz Norouzi is set to bid farewell to a year that has been nothing short of extraordinary for her . The talented actress and singer is celebrating in the City of Angels, marking the end of 2023 with a blend of accomplishment, love, and anticipation for what lies ahead.

For Elnaaz, 2023 has been a year of accolades and applause. Her compelling performance in "Made in Heaven" has garnered immense love from both critics and audiences, establishing her as a force to be reckoned with in the world of entertainment.

Adding another feather to her cap, Elnaaz released her second single, "Woah," which has been receiving an outpouring of love from fans and music enthusiasts alike. The song, with its catchy beats and Elnaaz's soulful voice, has become a favorite, reaffirming her versatility as an artist.

Speaking on the same the actress said , “As the clock strikes midnight, I'm filled with gratitude for the incredible journey this year has been. The love for 'Made in Heaven' has been overwhelming, and the response to 'Woah' has been nothing short of a dream. Welcoming the New Year in LA, I'm excited for 'Devil' to reach the audience and for the adventures that await in 2024. Here's to embracing every moment, every melody, and the magic of the future!”

As the year comes to a close, Elnaaz eagerly anticipates the release of her Telugu debut in "Devil," where she steps into the character of Rosy. The film, set to release on New Year's Eve, promises to be a spectacular introduction to the South Indian film industry for this versatile actress.

Tags
Elnaaz Norouzi Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 29 Dec 2023

SANAM prepares to wow their fans Nationwide with their inimitable music as the band announces Pan-India 2024 tour

MUMBAI: India’s very own Boy band ‘SANAM’ is gearing up to begin the new year with a bang through their pan-india multi city tour, to enthral their hordes of fans across the country.

read more
 | 29 Dec 2023

Karcher India unleashes a musical revolution in cleaning technology

MUMBAI: Karcher India, a pioneer in cutting-edge cleaning technology, proudly announces an innovation that transcends traditional household chores, embracing the cultural heartbeat of India intertwined with music.

read more
 | 29 Dec 2023

Raag: Bridging Cultures Through Music with "Jaana"

MUMBAI: In the heart of Belgium, an artist named Raag has emerged as a musical sensation, proudly flying the flag for India on the global stage. His journey with music began at the tender age of 6, immersing himself in the classical traditions of his Indian heritage.

read more
 | 29 Dec 2023

MTV Hustle: REPRESENTATION of Indian Hip-hop at its finest!

MUMBAI: MTV Hustle isn't just entertainment; it's a powerful show addressing crucial themes. With MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT, the show elevates its impact.

read more
 | 29 Dec 2023

SEVENTEEN reach global fans with the biggest 'THE CITY' project

MUMBAI: K-pop icon SEVENTEEN successfully wrapped up ‘SEVENTEEN ‘FOLLOW’ THE CITY’ in Japan, joining hands with over 30 partners to host more than 70 diverse programs across 5 major cities of Japan.

read more

RnM Biz

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI : EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive reportread more

Indian Research and Insights Industry reaches USD 2.9 Bn in FY2023: Market Research Society of India

MUMBAI :  India’s apex industry-led market research body, Market Research Society of India (MRSIread more

Sunil Chhetri backed ACwO launches India’s first Dual Sharing Wireless Earbuds DwOTS Fire

MUMBAI : As 2023 comes to an end, ACwO, a dynamic D2C audio brand backed by Sunil Chhetri, is reread more

TIPS Industries onboards Kiran Dcruz as Senior Vice President for Brands and Partnerships

MUMBAI : TIPS Industries Ltd.read more

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI: EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive report read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Elnaaz Norouzi Bids Adieu to 2023 in style with a successful single and a telugu debut

MUMBAI : Elnaaz Norouzi is set to bid farewell to a year that has been nothing short of extraordinary for her . The talented actress and singer is...read more

2
SANAM prepares to wow their fans Nationwide with their inimitable music as the band announces Pan-India 2024 tour

MUMBAI: India’s very own Boy band ‘SANAM’ is gearing up to begin the new year with a bang through their pan-india multi city tour, to enthral their...read more

3
Beyond Key Welcomes Anuj Karwa as Vice President of Sales

MUMBAI: Beyond Key, a global leader in IT consulting and software services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anuj Karwa as Vice President of...read more

4
AR Rahman’s iconic song gets a makeover by singer Amit Mishra in 'Latka'

MUMBAI: Popular Bollywood singer Amit Mishra has recently added his magical touch to the revamped version of the timeless track ‘Latka Dikha Diya...read more

5
German rock trio Untamed release first full-length album via 'Hicktown-Records'

MUMBAI : Untamed! With their self titled hard rock debut album, the full-power trio promises aggressive sounds and energetic rock ballads. Versatile...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games