Acclaimed Japanese singer-songwriter HANCE released 2nd album BLACK WINE

MUMBAI – Today marks the highly anticipated release of BLACK WINE, the second album by acclaimed Japanese singer-songwriter HANCE. Arriving two and a half years after his debut album, this new collection is themed around ‘cinematic music of the adults, for the adults, by the adults,’ offering a dramatic and grandiose journey akin to the immersive soundtrack of a fictional epic.

In 2020, HANCE made a striking debut, introducing a fresh narrative to the Japanese music landscape while simultaneously managing his own company. His unconventional background has become the cornerstone of his artistic story, surprising the industry with a robust and distinctive creative direction. HANCE’s music presents a captivating worldview, an immersive sonic experience tailor-made for night time, inviting listeners into a unique musical realm.

The album, a dramatic opus akin to the soundtrack of an imagined blockbuster, navigates a rich tapestry of emotions and storytelling, reminiscent of a compelling cinematic experience. From the evocative instrumental piece ‘BLACK WORLD,’ with its theme of chaos and divisions, to the expansive seven-minute track ‘sleeping flower,’ the album traverses diverse musical genres such as R&B, Rock, Jazz, and Latin-inspired music, creating a mosaic of sonic experiences.

“I envisioned BLACK WINE as an omnibus of short films,” said HANCE. “I would like to invite listeners to immerse themselves in its diverse narrative landscapes.”

Notably, the picturesque music video for the lead track ‘Monochrome Sky’ was filmed amidst the historic locales of Zurich and Basel, Switzerland. Offering a glimpse into the album’s dynamic world, the video captivates with its cinematic allure and immersive visuals surrounded by streetscapes imbued with heritage. This song embodies the ‘monochrome’ world – depicting the stark reality of our world, where division and conflict prevail across countries, races, and genders. The music video is set to premiere on YouTube today, 13 December at 8 pm Japan Time. Viewers are invited to experience the fusion of music and visual artistry that defines this remarkable album.

To see the latest updates regarding HANCE, please visit https://www.hance.jp/en. Don’t forget to check out the music video for ‘Monochrome Sky,’ the lead track from the album, at 8 pm Japan Time today at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh9gMIuFfZCknD1vpCr1O9w.