Trapezium Chronicles: Animated revelation on May 10, 2024!

MUMBAI : In a captivating revelation, Flag Pictures has unveiled the much-anticipated anime film adaptation of Kazumi Takayama's renowned trapezium novel, set to premiere in Japan on May 10, 2024. The announcement, accompanied by a teaser visual and a video release by Aniplex, has set the stage for an immersive cinematic experience.

Takayama, a first-generation member of the idol group Nogizaka46, embarked on her literary journey in 2016 with the debut novel capturing the essence of a young girl's ambitious pursuit of becoming an idol. The trapezium novel, serialized in Kadokawa Media Factory's Da Vinci book and manga news magazine from 2016 to 2018, left an indelible mark on readers, eventually being published in November 2018.

The narrative unfolds over a decade, delving into the life of Yu Higashi, a high school girl fervently aspiring to carve her path in the challenging world of idols. Higashi establishes a set of stringent rules for herself, vowing to avoid social media engagement, abstain from romantic entanglements, maintain a low profile at school, and befriend captivating girls from the north, south, east, and west.

As the animated adaptation takes shape, Asaki Yuikawa steps into the role of protagonist Yu Higashi, breathing life into the character's dreams and challenges on the big screen. Under the skilled direction of Masahiro Shinohara, known for his contributions to series like Blend S and Is the order a rabbit?, and with the supervision of Koji Masunari, acclaimed for his work on Oshi no Ko and TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You, the film promises a visual and narrative spectacle.

Yuuko Kakihara, recognized for her work on The Apothecary Diaries and Buddy Daddies, helms the script, while character designs are crafted by Rio (Sorcerous Stabber Orphen -Chaos in Urbanrama-). The musical tapestry of the film is woven by Masaru Yokoyama, the mastermind behind compositions for Farewell, My Dear Cramer: The Movie, Fruits Basket -prelude-, and Horimiya. MAISONdes takes center stage as the film's theme song artist, adding another layer of emotion and resonance to the cinematic experience.

With Aniplex spearheading the film's distribution, the convergence of talent and creative prowess promises an enthralling journey through the pages of Takayama's trapezium novel. As the clock ticks down to the May 10, 2024, premiere, anticipation builds for an anime film that is set to captivate audiences with its compelling narrative and visually stunning portrayal of Yu Higashi's inspiring idol odyssey.