News |  29 Dec 2023 17:16 |  By RnMTeam

SEVENTEEN reach global fans with the biggest 'THE CITY' project

MUMBAI: K-pop icon SEVENTEEN successfully wrapped up ‘SEVENTEEN ‘FOLLOW’ THE CITY’ in Japan, joining hands with over 30 partners to host more than 70 diverse programs across 5 major cities of Japan. A collection of immersive fan experiences designed to transform a city into a ‘concert play park,’ SEVENTEEN first launched ‘THE CITY’ project in 2022 titled ‘BE THE SUN THE CITY’ in Osaka, Tokyo, and Nagoya. This year’s edition grew even bigger with two additional stops, Saitama and Fukuoka, while catering to the theme of the band’s ongoing tour ‘FOLLOW.’

The Japan leg of the tour first set off in Tokyo Dome on September 6 and had its finale at Fukuoka PayPay Dome on December 17, attracting 515,000 crowds over a total of 12 shows. Following the success in Japan, ‘THE CITY’ will continue in Bangkok, Thailand through February next year, tied to SEVENTEEN’s shows slated in the city for December 23-24. Hosted for the first time in Bangkok, the project extends the reach of the immersive concert experience on a global level.

‘THE CITY’ WITH BIGGEST SCALE TO DATE With the concept of ‘following’ SEVENTEEN’s footsteps, ‘THE CITY’ this year offered experiences extending over the usual F&B collaborations. In addition to buses wrapped in SEVENTEEN graphics stationed in Fukuoka, the act joined hands with Japanese Airline Star Flyer to service a specially-wrapped airplane across all domestic routes. A highlight in Fukuoka was the water show at Canal City Hakata, showcased with the act’s Japanese single “Ima - Even if the world ends tomorrow-.”

Nagoya’s iconic Mirai Tower lit up in SEVENTEEN’s official color– ‘Rose Quartz & Serenity’– on each night of the show while Osaka Wheel had 20 gondolas wrapped in the band's images. The foot traffic around ‘THE CITY’ landmarks tallied up to a total of 320 million. Approximately 78,000 people took part in the digital stamp rally connecting each city’s landmarks, resulting in a total of 580,000 stamps. Around 31,000 people visited the photo exhibitions displaying behind-the-scenes photos of SEVENTEEN’s concerts and fan meetings. More than 15,000 fans enjoyed the ride on Nagoya’s Sunshine Sakae ferris wheel covered in SEVENTEEN graphics, while the accompanying beverage cart offering SEVENTEEN stickers sold over 10,000 drinks.

‘THE CITY’ TAKES OVER BANGKOK FOR THE FIRST TIME Beginning on December 16, ‘SEVENTEEN ‘FOLLOW’ THE CITY BANGKOK’ will continue for the next two months in Siam Area, the main shopping district at the heart of Bangkok. In providing for an extensive fan experience, SEVENTEEN joined hands with Thailand’s biggest retail company Siam Piwat Group to create a fan-hub in Siam Discovery. As the first K-pop act to collaborate with Siam Piwat, the band opened ‘SEVENTEEN POP-UP’ showered in their signature color featuring original photo booths, exhibitions, and merchandise. Other collaborations include Duck Donuts’ SEVENTEEN-themed menu, a mini cafe located in Icon Siam, and SEVENTEEN–themed room package in Centre Point Hotel Chidlom. From December 20 to January 5, the hotel offers a special photo spot at its lobby as well as ‘THE CITY’ welcome kit as part of their SEVENTEEN package. After the two-day show in Bangkok, SEVENTEEN will continue their ‘FOLLOW’ tour in Bulacan (January 13-14) and Macao (January 20-21).

