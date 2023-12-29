SANAM prepares to wow their fans Nationwide with their inimitable music as the band announces Pan-India 2024 tour

MUMBAI: India’s very own Boy band ‘SANAM’ is gearing up to begin the new year with a bang through their pan-india multi city tour, to enthral their hordes of fans across the country. The tour will begin from 6th January 2024 and will go on till March, covering cities like Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Pune, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kolkata and Chandigarh.
Known as the country's most prominent pop rock band, SANAM's enduring popularity and growing fan base reflect their musical prowess and dynamic stage presence. They are committed to delivering an unforgettable experience for their legions of supporters, showcasing a mix of their classic hits and popular original compositions.
Commenting on the same, Band SANAM says "We are extremely excited to embark on our multi city tour in India and connect with our fans across the country. We thoroughly enjoy live shows and it is absolutely the best way to connect with our fans. The vibe and energy is always electric and we can’t wait to bring our music to all the different cities and spread the joy and love that music brings.”
The tour is Co-Producers by Tribevibe, Perfect Harmony Productions, Panache Media.
MUMBAI : EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive reportread more
MUMBAI : India’s apex industry-led market research body, Market Research Society of India (MRSIread more
MUMBAI : As 2023 comes to an end, ACwO, a dynamic D2C audio brand backed by Sunil Chhetri, is reread more
MUMBAI : TIPS Industries Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive report read more
MUMBAI: K-pop icon SEVENTEEN successfully wrapped up ‘SEVENTEEN ‘FOLLOW’ THE CITY’ in Japan, joining hands with over 30 partners to host more than 70...read more
MUMBAI: MTV Hustle isn't just entertainment; it's a powerful show addressing crucial themes. With MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT, the show elevates its...read more
MUMBAI: As we bid farewell to 2023, it's time to curate our musical journey into the future with the top 7 singles by T-series that will undoubtedly...read more
MUMBAI: In the heart of Belgium, an artist named Raag has emerged as a musical sensation, proudly flying the flag for India on the global stage. His...read more
MUMBAI: Karcher India, a pioneer in cutting-edge cleaning technology, proudly announces an innovation that transcends traditional household chores,...read more