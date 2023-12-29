RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Dec 2023 18:11 |  By RnMTeam

SANAM prepares to wow their fans Nationwide with their inimitable music as the band announces Pan-India 2024 tour

MUMBAI: India’s very own Boy band ‘SANAM’ is gearing up to begin the new year with a bang through their pan-india multi city tour, to enthral their hordes of fans across the country. The tour will begin from 6th January 2024 and will go on till March, covering cities like Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Pune, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kolkata and Chandigarh.

Known as the country's most prominent pop rock band, SANAM's enduring popularity and growing fan base reflect their musical prowess and dynamic stage presence. They are committed to delivering an unforgettable experience for their legions of supporters, showcasing a mix of their classic hits and popular original compositions.

Commenting on the same, Band SANAM says "We are extremely excited to embark on our multi city tour in India and connect with our fans across the country. We thoroughly enjoy live shows and it is absolutely the best way to connect with our fans. The vibe and energy is always electric and we can’t wait to bring our music to all the different cities and spread the joy and love that music brings.”

The tour is Co-Producers by Tribevibe, Perfect Harmony Productions, Panache Media.

Tags
SANAM music Songs
Related news
 | 29 Dec 2023

Karcher India unleashes a musical revolution in cleaning technology

MUMBAI: Karcher India, a pioneer in cutting-edge cleaning technology, proudly announces an innovation that transcends traditional household chores, embracing the cultural heartbeat of India intertwined with music.

read more
 | 29 Dec 2023

Raag: Bridging Cultures Through Music with "Jaana"

MUMBAI: In the heart of Belgium, an artist named Raag has emerged as a musical sensation, proudly flying the flag for India on the global stage. His journey with music began at the tender age of 6, immersing himself in the classical traditions of his Indian heritage.

read more
 | 29 Dec 2023

MTV Hustle: REPRESENTATION of Indian Hip-hop at its finest!

MUMBAI: MTV Hustle isn't just entertainment; it's a powerful show addressing crucial themes. With MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT, the show elevates its impact.

read more
 | 29 Dec 2023

SEVENTEEN reach global fans with the biggest 'THE CITY' project

MUMBAI: K-pop icon SEVENTEEN successfully wrapped up ‘SEVENTEEN ‘FOLLOW’ THE CITY’ in Japan, joining hands with over 30 partners to host more than 70 diverse programs across 5 major cities of Japan.

read more
 | 29 Dec 2023

AR Rahman’s iconic song gets a makeover by singer Amit Mishra in 'Latka'

MUMBAI: Popular Bollywood singer Amit Mishra has recently added his magical touch to the revamped version of the timeless track ‘Latka Dikha Diya Hamne,’ originally composed by the legendary AR Rahman.

read more

RnM Biz

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI : EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive reportread more

Indian Research and Insights Industry reaches USD 2.9 Bn in FY2023: Market Research Society of India

MUMBAI :  India’s apex industry-led market research body, Market Research Society of India (MRSIread more

Sunil Chhetri backed ACwO launches India’s first Dual Sharing Wireless Earbuds DwOTS Fire

MUMBAI : As 2023 comes to an end, ACwO, a dynamic D2C audio brand backed by Sunil Chhetri, is reread more

TIPS Industries onboards Kiran Dcruz as Senior Vice President for Brands and Partnerships

MUMBAI : TIPS Industries Ltd.read more

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI: EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive report read more

top# 5 articles

1
SEVENTEEN reach global fans with the biggest 'THE CITY' project

MUMBAI: K-pop icon SEVENTEEN successfully wrapped up ‘SEVENTEEN ‘FOLLOW’ THE CITY’ in Japan, joining hands with over 30 partners to host more than 70...read more

2
MTV Hustle: REPRESENTATION of Indian Hip-hop at its finest!

MUMBAI: MTV Hustle isn't just entertainment; it's a powerful show addressing crucial themes. With MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT, the show elevates its...read more

3
7 chart topping singles by T-series that we are taking with us to the New Year

MUMBAI: As we bid farewell to 2023, it's time to curate our musical journey into the future with the top 7 singles by T-series that will undoubtedly...read more

4
Raag: Bridging Cultures Through Music with "Jaana"

MUMBAI: In the heart of Belgium, an artist named Raag has emerged as a musical sensation, proudly flying the flag for India on the global stage. His...read more

5
Karcher India unleashes a musical revolution in cleaning technology

MUMBAI: Karcher India, a pioneer in cutting-edge cleaning technology, proudly announces an innovation that transcends traditional household chores,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games