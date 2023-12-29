RadioandMusic
News |  29 Dec 2023 17:26 |  By RnMTeam

Raag: Bridging Cultures Through Music with "Jaana"

MUMBAI: In the heart of Belgium, an artist named Raag has emerged as a musical sensation, proudly flying the flag for India on the global stage. His journey with music began at the tender age of 6, immersing himself in the classical traditions of his Indian heritage. This early musical training laid the foundation for a unique fusion of sounds that blend the rich vibe of his home country with influences from across the world.

Raag’s music is a reflection of his diverse life experiences, driven by a passion for exploring universal emotions like love and joy through his melodies. His performances, which serve as his canvas, exude a magnetic energy grounded in various musical styles that have shaped him over the years.

From collaborations with Bollywood luminaries like Shahrukh Khan and Ankit Tiwari to sharing the stage with legends such as Apache Indian, Raag's musical prowess has earned him accolades globally. The turning point in his career came with the launch of his chart-topping debut track, "ni margeni" in collaboration with UK artist Raxstar, expanding his musical horizons and setting the stage for an exciting chapter in his artistic journey.

Raag's musical presence is a harmonious blend of Hindi, Punjabi, Afro, and Urban Pop sounds. His stage presence commands attention, and his dedication to musical innovation is poised to weave a sonic tapestry that transcends borders, bringing people together through the universal language of music. His latest creation, "Jaana," is a vibrant pop fusion dance anthem that seamlessly blends Hindi/Punjabi lyrics with international dance pop beats. The song draws inspiration from Raag's own experiences and observations of modern relationships, capturing the essence of love in the digital age. The lyrics, crafted in collaboration with talented lyricists, reflect the emotional highs and lows of love, switching seamlessly between Hindi and Punjabi to capture the nuances of modern romance. Raag's creative process is fueled by a passion for storytelling through music, a commitment to cultural fusion, and a dedication to crafting a sound that transcends boundaries. As he looks ahead, Raag aims to create music that resonates globally, contributing to the diverse view of musical expression and bringing people from various backgrounds together through the power of music.

Follow Raag' on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/itsraagmusic/ Listen to 'Jaana' on

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/2ZH4EhARYten2kShdcIBeg?si=A7gnG-r6RLq4jMP...

