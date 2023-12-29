RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Dec 2023 17:18 |  By RnMTeam

MTV Hustle: REPRESENTATION of Indian Hip-hop at its finest!

MUMBAI: MTV Hustle isn't just entertainment; it's a powerful show addressing crucial themes. With MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT, the show elevates its impact. Following this season closely, I've found the performances to be a compelling mix: from hard-hitting lyrics discussing serious issues in tracks like ‘Porn’ by 100RBH and ‘Devi’ by Rap ID to energetic commercial hits like ‘Haseena’ by Kayden that got everyone dancing. The season's theme, REPRESENT, shines through the diverse cultural showcases.

From Kayden representing Hyderabadi culture with ‘Street Celebrity’ to Vijay Dada singing in Marathi, contestants brought their regional essence to the stage. What truly stood out was the show's grand scale. It felt like being at a live concert, all thanks to the stellar music produced by Anurag Saikia and Karan Karan.

The camaraderie and technical inputs to the contestants by Squad Bosses Ikka, DeeMC, EPR, and Dino James added to the show's credibility, providing valuable insights and expertise, while Rap Supremo Badshah's insightful advice guided contestants on their journey through the show. Overall, MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT not only entertained but also celebrated diversity and voiced critical issues, making it a great watch. I am eagerly waiting to discover who among the top 10 will be crowned the champion in MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT.

Tune in to MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT every Saturday and Sunday, at 7 pm only on MTV and right after on Jio Cinema! Catch all songs on KaanPhod Music’s YouTube channel Download the Jio Cinema app to vote for your favourite contestant.

Tags
MTV Hustle HipHop music Singer
Related news
 | 29 Dec 2023

SANAM prepares to wow their fans Nationwide with their inimitable music as the band announces Pan-India 2024 tour

MUMBAI: India’s very own Boy band ‘SANAM’ is gearing up to begin the new year with a bang through their pan-india multi city tour, to enthral their hordes of fans across the country.

read more
 | 29 Dec 2023

Karcher India unleashes a musical revolution in cleaning technology

MUMBAI: Karcher India, a pioneer in cutting-edge cleaning technology, proudly announces an innovation that transcends traditional household chores, embracing the cultural heartbeat of India intertwined with music.

read more
 | 29 Dec 2023

Raag: Bridging Cultures Through Music with "Jaana"

MUMBAI: In the heart of Belgium, an artist named Raag has emerged as a musical sensation, proudly flying the flag for India on the global stage. His journey with music began at the tender age of 6, immersing himself in the classical traditions of his Indian heritage.

read more
 | 29 Dec 2023

SEVENTEEN reach global fans with the biggest 'THE CITY' project

MUMBAI: K-pop icon SEVENTEEN successfully wrapped up ‘SEVENTEEN ‘FOLLOW’ THE CITY’ in Japan, joining hands with over 30 partners to host more than 70 diverse programs across 5 major cities of Japan.

read more
 | 29 Dec 2023

AR Rahman’s iconic song gets a makeover by singer Amit Mishra in 'Latka'

MUMBAI: Popular Bollywood singer Amit Mishra has recently added his magical touch to the revamped version of the timeless track ‘Latka Dikha Diya Hamne,’ originally composed by the legendary AR Rahman.

read more

RnM Biz

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI : EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive reportread more

Indian Research and Insights Industry reaches USD 2.9 Bn in FY2023: Market Research Society of India

MUMBAI :  India’s apex industry-led market research body, Market Research Society of India (MRSIread more

Sunil Chhetri backed ACwO launches India’s first Dual Sharing Wireless Earbuds DwOTS Fire

MUMBAI : As 2023 comes to an end, ACwO, a dynamic D2C audio brand backed by Sunil Chhetri, is reread more

TIPS Industries onboards Kiran Dcruz as Senior Vice President for Brands and Partnerships

MUMBAI : TIPS Industries Ltd.read more

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI: EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive report read more

top# 5 articles

1
7 chart topping singles by T-series that we are taking with us to the New Year

MUMBAI: As we bid farewell to 2023, it's time to curate our musical journey into the future with the top 7 singles by T-series that will undoubtedly...read more

2
SEVENTEEN reach global fans with the biggest 'THE CITY' project

MUMBAI: K-pop icon SEVENTEEN successfully wrapped up ‘SEVENTEEN ‘FOLLOW’ THE CITY’ in Japan, joining hands with over 30 partners to host more than 70...read more

3
Karcher India unleashes a musical revolution in cleaning technology

MUMBAI: Karcher India, a pioneer in cutting-edge cleaning technology, proudly announces an innovation that transcends traditional household chores,...read more

4
Beyond Key Welcomes Anuj Karwa as Vice President of Sales

MUMBAI: Beyond Key, a global leader in IT consulting and software services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anuj Karwa as Vice President of...read more

5
SANAM prepares to wow their fans Nationwide with their inimitable music as the band announces Pan-India 2024 tour

MUMBAI: India’s very own Boy band ‘SANAM’ is gearing up to begin the new year with a bang through their pan-india multi city tour, to enthral their...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games