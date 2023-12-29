MTV Hustle: REPRESENTATION of Indian Hip-hop at its finest!

MUMBAI: MTV Hustle isn't just entertainment; it's a powerful show addressing crucial themes. With MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT, the show elevates its impact. Following this season closely, I've found the performances to be a compelling mix: from hard-hitting lyrics discussing serious issues in tracks like ‘Porn’ by 100RBH and ‘Devi’ by Rap ID to energetic commercial hits like ‘Haseena’ by Kayden that got everyone dancing. The season's theme, REPRESENT, shines through the diverse cultural showcases.

From Kayden representing Hyderabadi culture with ‘Street Celebrity’ to Vijay Dada singing in Marathi, contestants brought their regional essence to the stage. What truly stood out was the show's grand scale. It felt like being at a live concert, all thanks to the stellar music produced by Anurag Saikia and Karan Karan.

The camaraderie and technical inputs to the contestants by Squad Bosses Ikka, DeeMC, EPR, and Dino James added to the show's credibility, providing valuable insights and expertise, while Rap Supremo Badshah's insightful advice guided contestants on their journey through the show. Overall, MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT not only entertained but also celebrated diversity and voiced critical issues, making it a great watch. I am eagerly waiting to discover who among the top 10 will be crowned the champion in MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT.

