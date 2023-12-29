Beyond Key Welcomes Anuj Karwa as Vice President of Sales

MUMBAI: Beyond Key, a global leader in IT consulting and software services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anuj Karwa as Vice President of Sales. Having worked in sales for more than 13 years in a variety of industries, Anuj brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table.

Anuj holds an MBA from the esteemed Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies and is a distinguished graduate. He started his career at Tata Consultancy Services as a Change Management Consultant, and his strategic thinking and hard work earned him a promotion to Business Development Manager. Anuj developed his talents even more at Jio Platforms Ltd., where he held the role of Business Development Manager and made a major growth contribution to the company.

He later moved on to work for Oracle as an Account Manager, where he demonstrated his ability to establish and maintain relationships with clients. Anuj's career progressed with multiple successful positions, leading to his most recent position as Vice President of Sales at Beyond Key.

At Beyond Key, Anuj will be in charge of the Global Business Development programs. As the driving force behind the company's expansion plans, his unwavering dedication to quality and enthusiasm for innovation make sure Beyond Key stays afloat in the rapidly changing business and technological landscape.

"We are thrilled to welcome Anuj Karwa to our team as Vice President of Sales," said Piyush Goel, Beyond Key's founder and CEO. "With his broad experience, strategic approach, and successful sales history, Anuj will definitely be a key player in propelling Beyond Key's expansion into international markets."

Anuj's market exposure is wide, with a concentration on the USA, Europe, Africa, and India. His sales experience covers a wide range of industries, including market research and advisory services, Ed-Tech (technology and content solutions), IT solutions and services, and more.

"I am ecstatic to be working with Beyond Key. Joining this innovative company represents a thrilling new phase in my career journey,” says Anuj. "Beyond Key's dedication to quality, innovative solutions, and dynamic workplace environment are a wonderful fit for my professional goals. I am eager to contribute my skills and expertise to the team, and I look forward to contributing to the company's continued success. In addition to furthering my professional development, I believe that this partnership will greatly advance Beyond Key's expansion and success.”