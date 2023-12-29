7 chart topping singles by T-series that we are taking with us to the New Year

MUMBAI: As we bid farewell to 2023, it's time to curate our musical journey into the future with the top 7 singles by T-series that will undoubtedly make the cut for your playlists in 2024 and have you grooving even in the new year. T-Series once again proves its ability to deliver chart-topping bangers across genres, ensuring that 2023 leaves an indelible mark on our musical memories.

Get ready to carry these hits into the New Year and keep the party going! "Malang Sajna" by Sachet and Parampara Sachet and Parampara, our favorite dynamic duo, strike gold again with "Malang Sajna." This groovy and peppy track is a testament to their musical prowess and is sure to keep the energy alive for years to come.

“Moon Rise" by Guru Randhawa, Sanjoy, and Directorgifty Guru Randhawa teams up with Sanjoy and Directorgifty to create "Moon Rise," a love song that transcends time, transporting listeners to a romantic space. It's the feel-good anthem that will stay close to your heart. "Alone" by Guru Randhawa and Kapil Sharma In "Alone," Guru Randhawa collaborates with the iconic Kapil Sharma, creating a musical masterpiece that has garnered millions of views on YouTube. Their synergy takes over our hearts, making this track a timeless favorite.

"Bolo Na" by Tulsi Kumar Tulsi Kumar's "Bolo Na" is a heartfelt song that tugs at your heartstrings. This love song is a testament to her emotive vocals and has rightfully earned a spot on our list of must-have tracks for the coming years.

"Tu Mera" by Tulsi Kumar Another hit by Tulsi Kumar, "Tu Mera" secures its place at the top of our playlist for love enthusiasts. The melody and lyrics make it a timeless choice that will continue to resonate with listeners.

"Balenciaga" by Tony Kakkar, Neha Kakkar, Tony Jr, and Priyanka Ahuja The Kakkar family, along with Tony Jr. and Priyanka Ahuja, delivers "Balenciaga," another groovy and peppy sensation. This track has received immense love and admiration from fans, cementing its status as a party anthem.

"Massla" by Neha Kakkar and Singhsta Closing our list is "Massla" by Neha Kakkar and Singhsta. This infectious song, with its catchy beats and captivating looks, has taken the nation by storm and is undoubtedly one we can't get out of our heads.