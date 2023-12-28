Kuwait’s SRAI put a metalcore spin on traditional feelings in latest single 'Faith'

MUMBAI : Discover the boundless sounds of SRAI, a Kuwaiti heavy band that illuminates the way with their music. They are one of the few acts in the region playing rock n roll and they are proud to be trailblazers in that regard. They have released a handful of singles so far and are pleased to release “Faith”, which showcases their blend of metalcore, and modern metal. They comment on the song:

“The song Faith and the music video have a deep meaning, the song describes how hard life can be, and no matter how much life throws at you, you must fight back your demons and get back on your feet. Join us on this musical journey as we combine our passion for rock and storytelling, using our songs as beacons of light in a world that knows no bounds. Let SRAI’s music be your guiding light!”

Formed in January 2022, SRAI was born from the desire to share personal experiences of living in a closed-off society through the universal language of music. In the Kuwaiti dialect, “Srai” translates to “lantern” which held a significant role in the past, guiding people’s paths in houses, shops, and roads. The band, wishing to keep it traditional, embraced this meaningful symbol and incorporated it into the name as it resonated deeply with them.

SRAI cites that their music is very experimental and that they channel their feelings into each song. People who have heard them before might find that this new work is unexpected, they have very heavy tracks and they have some that are very melodic, and some that are just the right amount of both. They are recommended listening for fans of Bring Me The Horizon, Bad Omens, and Architects.

Digital - https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/srai1/faith