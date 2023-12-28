Kuwait’s SRAI put a metalcore spin on traditional feelings in latest single 'Faith'

MUMBAI : Discover the boundless sounds of SRAI, a Kuwaiti heavy band that illuminates the way with their music. They are one of the few acts in the region playing rock n roll and they are proud to be trailblazers in that regard. They have released a handful of singles so far and are pleased to release “Faith”, which showcases their blend of metalcore, and modern metal. They comment on the song:
“The song Faith and the music video have a deep meaning, the song describes how hard life can be, and no matter how much life throws at you, you must fight back your demons and get back on your feet. Join us on this musical journey as we combine our passion for rock and storytelling, using our songs as beacons of light in a world that knows no bounds. Let SRAI’s music be your guiding light!”
Formed in January 2022, SRAI was born from the desire to share personal experiences of living in a closed-off society through the universal language of music. In the Kuwaiti dialect, “Srai” translates to “lantern” which held a significant role in the past, guiding people’s paths in houses, shops, and roads. The band, wishing to keep it traditional, embraced this meaningful symbol and incorporated it into the name as it resonated deeply with them.
SRAI cites that their music is very experimental and that they channel their feelings into each song. People who have heard them before might find that this new work is unexpected, they have very heavy tracks and they have some that are very melodic, and some that are just the right amount of both. They are recommended listening for fans of Bring Me The Horizon, Bad Omens, and Architects.
MUMBAI : EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive reportread more
MUMBAI : India’s apex industry-led market research body, Market Research Society of India (MRSIread more
MUMBAI : As 2023 comes to an end, ACwO, a dynamic D2C audio brand backed by Sunil Chhetri, is reread more
MUMBAI : TIPS Industries Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive report read more
MUMBAI : Transport yourself on a nostalgic musical journey with the captivating vocals of Amit Mishra and Shilpa Surroch, skilfully composed by The...read more
MUMBAI : Untamed! With their self titled hard rock debut album, the full-power trio promises aggressive sounds and energetic rock ballads. Versatile...read more
MUMBAI : This January, two American powerhouse acts will band together to play nine gigs around the east coast of the country.read more
MUMBAI : Celebrated singer, actor, and global music sensation, Guru Randhawa, took center stage in a candid and revelatory conversation with Ranveer...read more
MUMBAI : Setting the mood just right for the ongoing festive season, global pop force King enthralled his thousands of Mumbai fans with a fiery...read more