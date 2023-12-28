RadioandMusic
News |  28 Dec 2023 13:37

German Shoegaze/Psychedelic Rock act Screaming Bones release 3 full length albums

MUMBAI : Screaming Bones is back! Just before the end of 2023, Screaming Bones self-releases a ton of new music with a triple feature. The albums have been developed throughout the year and have now been released on all the major streaming services as well as Screaming Bones’ Bandcamp site https://screamingbones.bandcamp.com/music

Screaming Bones’ music exists to take your head onto a sonic journey into the unknown. The sound is unique and sometimes clashes with your worn-out and beloved listening patterns. But as you take your time and follow the sounds, these gems of wonderful music will unfold in your ears and in your mind, revealing their timeless beauty.

The album 'Tales From The Outer Rings‘ is the most experimental of the three releases. It starts off with the ambient ‚Broken Spaceship‘. Crash on a far-away planet and feel the alien sun burn up your skin. Your radio sends out warbled help signals but all you get back are responses in a language you never heard before. The album sees you off with an alternative, a bit noisier. Listen here: https://open.spotify.com/intl-pt/album/21W7af7LA6IsZ1WLTop26U

The album 'Screaming Bones‘ opens with ‚Here Come the Waves‘, gigantic waves of sound carry a fragile guitar all the way into your ears. ‚March of the Morons‘ stands for all the idiots following their arsehole leaders and their lies, shouting ‚Hooray!‘ while the world goes to hell. Listen here: https://open.spotify.com/intl-pt/album/6KzjL4kWo3Gywe1Fh0vsGX

The album 'I think I’m OK‘ starts with ‚The Essence of Cool‘ and ‚Electric Feel‘, both crackling with electric guitar energy. ‚I think I’m OK‘ will be the companion for next spring while ‚Bar Life‘ makes you want to grab the sounds through a haze of cigarette smoke in a worn-down bar. ‚Chillin‘ on a Sunday Afternoon‘ is an interlude before you go on the epic ‚Road Trip‘ with its monotonous hammering bass. Listen on headphones to enjoy the full effects. Listen here: https://open.spotify.com/intl-pt/album/2RlZnWnAFP8DYKbFA0SdxY

Screaming Bones Singer Songs music
