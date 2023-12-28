RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Dec 2023 13:44 |  By RnMTeam

Freya and RIG TIME! Announce American Hardcore tour dates for january 2024

MUMBAI : This January, two American powerhouse acts will band together to play nine gigs around the east coast of the country. Freya hails from Syracuse, NY, and brings an explosive blast of New York hardcore to the forefront; their co-conspirators RIG TIME!, from La Crosse, WI are a deadly metal duo that easily bring the sound and madness of a larger group.
 
Freya was formed in 2001 by three members of Earth Crisis, bassist Ian Edwards, lead guitarist Eric Edwards, and vocalist Karl Buechner, and over the past 20 years, they have blazed a path through both the worldwide hardcore and metal scenes. Prominently featured on MTV’s Room Raiders, Road Rules, and the iconic Headbangers Ball as well as the Showtime series, Shameless, the Freya vault runs deep. Their latest album, the apocalyptic “Fight As One” was released earlier this year and they can’t wait to bring their blend of hardcore and thrash to fans in person.
 

 
To be “Undeniable” is the objective and axiom that RIG TIME! irrefutably has avowed since their inception. Formed in Wisconsin, they quickly began touring relentlessly, performing coast to coast in 45 states and counting, executing a fierce live performance with precise and fearless transitions, always at astonishingly vulgar decibels. These two performers exhibit the mass of a full band aura as they implement a complete performance without backing tracks, never suppressing their magnitude of raw energy and emotion through sincere lyrics and colossal stage presence.
 

 
These two acts promise nothing less than a loud, impressive show. Freya delivers power, speed, and 110% expression. They may have a lot of miles on them but, the live show spins the odometer back! RIG TIME! Prides themselves on bringing clarity and tightness as tone and dynamic are very important to them. Start your year off right with a killer show! Freya and RIG TIME! are recommended for fans of The Acacia Strain, Twitching Tongues, Hatebreed, and Earth Crisis.
 
 
Tour Dates:
JAN 12 - SALISBURY, MD - LURKING CLASS SKATE SHOP
JAN 13 - CHESAPEAKE, VA - RIFFHOUSE PUB
JAN 14 - RALEIGH, NC - SCHOOLKIDS RECORDS
JAN 15 - RIDGEVILLE, SC - RIDGEVILLE ROADHOUSE
JAN 16 - JOHNSON CITY, TN - THE HIDEAWAY
JAN 17 - LEXINGTON, KY - BLUE HILL STATION
JAN 18 - SOUTH BEND, IN - THE KRISHNA DEN
JAN 19 - DETROIT, MI - THE SANCTUARY
JAN 20 - CLEVELAND, OH - THE FOUNDRY
Tags
Singer Songs Rebecca Fleming Eric Edwards
Related news
 | 28 Dec 2023

German rock trio Untamed release first full-length album via 'Hicktown-Records'

MUMBAI : Untamed! With their self titled hard rock debut album, the full-power trio promises aggressive sounds and energetic rock ballads. Versatile, multifaceted and catchy. That is what makes Untamed so special.

read more
 | 28 Dec 2023

Tips Music proudly unveils the rhythmic magic of 'Latka,' a mesmerizing recreation featuring the sensational duo Zaara Yesmin and Siddharth Nigam

MUMBAI : Transport yourself on a nostalgic musical journey with the captivating vocals of Amit Mishra and Shilpa Surroch, skilfully composed by The Real Emotions and lyrically brought to life by Ubaid Taj.

read more
 | 28 Dec 2023

Kuwait’s SRAI put a metalcore spin on traditional feelings in latest single 'Faith'

MUMBAI : Discover the boundless sounds of SRAI, a Kuwaiti heavy band that illuminates the way with their music. They are one of the few acts in the region playing rock n roll and they are proud to be trailblazers in that regard.

read more
 | 28 Dec 2023

German Shoegaze/Psychedelic Rock act Screaming Bones release 3 full length albums

MUMBAI : Screaming Bones is back! Just before the end of 2023, Screaming Bones self-releases a ton of new music with a triple feature.

read more
 | 27 Dec 2023

XG make their 2nd appearance on Japanese media tonight, performing their festive R&B track 'WINTER WITHOUT YOU' on 'THE FIRST TAKE' !

MUMBAI : 7-member Hip Hop/R&B-inspired girl group XG will make their second appearance on Japanese media tonight, performing their latest festive R&B track "WINTER WITHOUT YOU" on "THE FIRST TAKE"!

read more

RnM Biz

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI : EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive reportread more

Indian Research and Insights Industry reaches USD 2.9 Bn in FY2023: Market Research Society of India

MUMBAI :  India’s apex industry-led market research body, Market Research Society of India (MRSIread more

Sunil Chhetri backed ACwO launches India’s first Dual Sharing Wireless Earbuds DwOTS Fire

MUMBAI : As 2023 comes to an end, ACwO, a dynamic D2C audio brand backed by Sunil Chhetri, is reread more

TIPS Industries onboards Kiran Dcruz as Senior Vice President for Brands and Partnerships

MUMBAI : TIPS Industries Ltd.read more

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI: EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive report read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Kuwait’s SRAI put a metalcore spin on traditional feelings in latest single 'Faith'

MUMBAI : Discover the boundless sounds of SRAI, a Kuwaiti heavy band that illuminates the way with their music. They are one of the few acts in the...read more

2
Tips Music proudly unveils the rhythmic magic of 'Latka,' a mesmerizing recreation featuring the sensational duo Zaara Yesmin and Siddharth Nigam

MUMBAI : Transport yourself on a nostalgic musical journey with the captivating vocals of Amit Mishra and Shilpa Surroch, skilfully composed by The...read more

3
German rock trio Untamed release first full-length album via 'Hicktown-Records'

MUMBAI : Untamed! With their self titled hard rock debut album, the full-power trio promises aggressive sounds and energetic rock ballads. Versatile...read more

4
Freya and RIG TIME! Announce American Hardcore tour dates for january 2024

MUMBAI : This January, two American powerhouse acts will band together to play nine gigs around the east coast of the country.read more

5
From Pitbull to Rick Ross: Guru Randhawa drops exciting news on his next single on Mountain Dew ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ Stories

MUMBAI : Celebrated singer, actor, and global music sensation, Guru Randhawa, took center stage in a candid and revelatory conversation with Ranveer...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games