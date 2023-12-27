XG make their 2nd appearance on Japanese media tonight, performing their festive R&B track 'WINTER WITHOUT YOU' on 'THE FIRST TAKE' !

MUMBAI : 7-member Hip Hop/R&B-inspired girl group XG will make their second appearance on Japanese media tonight, performing their latest festive R&B track "WINTER WITHOUT YOU" on "THE FIRST TAKE"!
In the upcoming 390th episode of "THE FIRST TAKE," set to be released tonight at 22:00, XG, the sensational 7-member Hip Hop/R&B-inspired girl group from Japan, will make a return appearance.
Having made their debut just last week, XG has quickly gained global attention. In 2023, they took part in numerous overseas festivals, including "Head In The Clouds New York" (May), "Head In The Clouds Los Angeles" (August), "KCON LA 2023" (August), "FORMULA1 SINGAPORE AIRLINES SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX 2023" (September), "SXSW Sydney" (November), and "HYPEROUND K-FEST ABU DHABI" (November). On November 26th, they held their first solo live performance in front of an audience, with "XG 'NEW DNA' SHOWCASE in JAPAN," at the Pia Arena MM (Yokohama), receiving over 200,000 ticket applications.
Their first appearance on "THE FIRST TAKE" last week, on the 15th (Friday), featured their 3rd Single "SHOOTING STAR," creating significant buzz.
For their second appearance today, they will showcase their latest single released on December 8th, "WINTER WITHOUT YOU." This Winter R&B track beautifully expresses the nostalgic and poignant feelings associated with thinking about loved ones who are far away during Christmas, incorporating warm sensibility and sweet harmony. Unlike their usual edgy XG style, this song allows viewers to enjoy the ensemble of the seven members' personalities and beautiful harmonies. This special one-take recording on "THE FIRST TAKE" marks the first performance of this work in Japanese media.
MUMBAI : EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive reportread more
MUMBAI : India’s apex industry-led market research body, Market Research Society of India (MRSIread more
MUMBAI : As 2023 comes to an end, ACwO, a dynamic D2C audio brand backed by Sunil Chhetri, is reread more
MUMBAI : TIPS Industries Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive report read more
MUMBAI: Maninder Buttar, the revered Punjabi singer renowned for chart-toppers like Sakhiyaa and Yaara, has recently introduced his latest musical...read more
MUMBAI : Lucky Ali’s soulful tunes, including the iconic “O Sanam”, resonated and won the hearts of thousands at his historic indoor concert on...read more
MUMBAI : Celebrated singer, actor, and global music sensation, Guru Randhawa, took center stage in a candid and revelatory conversation with Ranveer...read more
MUMBAI : 7-member Hip Hop/R&B-inspired girl group XG will make their second appearance on Japanese media tonight, performing their latest festive...read more
MUMBAI : Exciting News Alert! The team behind the upcoming Re:Monster anime adaptation has just dropped a brand-new promotional video, unveiling a...read more