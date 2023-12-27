RadioandMusic
XG make their 2nd appearance on Japanese media tonight, performing their festive R&B track 'WINTER WITHOUT YOU' on 'THE FIRST TAKE' !

MUMBAI : 7-member Hip Hop/R&B-inspired girl group XG will make their second appearance on Japanese media tonight, performing their latest festive R&B track "WINTER WITHOUT YOU" on "THE FIRST TAKE"!

In the upcoming 390th episode of "THE FIRST TAKE," set to be released tonight at 22:00, XG, the sensational 7-member Hip Hop/R&B-inspired girl group from Japan, will make a return appearance.

Having made their debut just last week, XG has quickly gained global attention. In 2023, they took part in numerous overseas festivals, including "Head In The Clouds New York" (May), "Head In The Clouds Los Angeles" (August), "KCON LA 2023" (August), "FORMULA1 SINGAPORE AIRLINES SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX 2023" (September), "SXSW Sydney" (November), and "HYPEROUND K-FEST ABU DHABI" (November). On November 26th, they held their first solo live performance in front of an audience, with "XG 'NEW DNA' SHOWCASE in JAPAN," at the Pia Arena MM (Yokohama), receiving over 200,000 ticket applications.

Their first appearance on "THE FIRST TAKE" last week, on the 15th (Friday), featured their 3rd Single "SHOOTING STAR," creating significant buzz.

For their second appearance today, they will showcase their latest single released on December 8th, "WINTER WITHOUT YOU." This Winter R&B track beautifully expresses the nostalgic and poignant feelings associated with thinking about loved ones who are far away during Christmas, incorporating warm sensibility and sweet harmony. Unlike their usual edgy XG style, this song allows viewers to enjoy the ensemble of the seven members' personalities and beautiful harmonies. This special one-take recording on "THE FIRST TAKE" marks the first performance of this work in Japanese media.

Xg girl group Jurin Chisa Hinata Juria Cocona Maya Harvey artists music Songs
