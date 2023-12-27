RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Dec 2023 12:25 |  By RnMTeam

SpyxFamily : Code white unveils trailers and theme song preview!

MUMBAI : Get ready for an espionage-filled extravaganza as the highly anticipated SPYFAMILY Code: White anime film gears up for its grand opening in Japan on December 22. TOHO animation has unleashed a double treat for fans with the release of two captivating trailers that provide a sneak peek into the adversaries our protagonists will face.

Adding a melodic touch to the cinematic experience, the band Official HiGE DANdism takes the stage once again, contributing the theme song "Soulsoup" for the film. Fans may recall their earlier involvement as they performed the first opening theme song for the anime's inaugural season, setting the tone for the thrilling spy narrative.

As the countdown to the December premiere continues, the film promises an all-new storyline, injecting freshness into the SPYFAMILY universe. Crunchyroll has exciting plans for North American audiences, with a screening scheduled for 2024. The film unfolds a riveting tale, encapsulating the covert lives of Loid, a spy, and Yor, an assassin, who navigate a delicate balancing act while posing as the ideal family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, gifted with telepathic abilities, unravels the secrets concealed behind their facade.

In a clever twist, Loid's attempt at advancing Operation Strix during a seemingly innocuous winter getaway takes an unexpected turn when Anya inadvertently becomes entangled, triggering a chain of events that jeopardize global peace. The stakes are higher than ever as the family's double lives collide with the unpredictable nature of espionage.

Original manga creator Tatsuya Endo takes the helm as the mastermind behind the film, contributing not only the original work but also overseeing the character designs. WIT STUDIO and CloverWorks, known for their animation prowess, join forces once again to breathe life into the dynamic visuals of the SPYFAMILY world.

Under the expert direction of Takashi Katagiri and with Ichiro Okouchi crafting the script, the film promises a seamless blend of action, intrigue, and emotion. The creative team includes Kazuaki Shimada as the character designer, Kana Ishida as the sub-character designer, and Kyoji Asano as the chief animation director.

Introducing new characters to the SPYFAMILY universe, the film boasts an impressive cast featuring Tomoya Nakamura as Dmitri, Kento Kaku as Luka, Banjou Ginga as Snijder, and Shunsuke Takeuchi as Type F.

As the animated espionage saga unfolds on the big screen, fans can anticipate a visually stunning and emotionally charged experience, accompanied by the evocative soundtrack of [K]NoW_NAME, the music producer, and the meticulous sound direction of Shoji Hata. With the intricate web of espionage, familial bonds, and a world on the brink, SPYFAMILY Code: White is poised to captivate audiences and leave a lasting imprint on the spy-thriller genre.

 

Tags
Tomoya Nakamura Kento Kaku Banjou Ginga Shunsuke Takeuchi anime series anime music Songs
Related news
 | 27 Dec 2023

XG make their 2nd appearance on Japanese media tonight, performing their festive R&B track 'WINTER WITHOUT YOU' on 'THE FIRST TAKE' !

MUMBAI : 7-member Hip Hop/R&B-inspired girl group XG will make their second appearance on Japanese media tonight, performing their latest festive R&B track "WINTER WITHOUT YOU" on "THE FIRST TAKE"!

read more
 | 27 Dec 2023

Lucky Ali's ‘O Sanam’ magic enthralls over 8,000+ fans in spectacular christmas eve concert

MUMBAI : Lucky Ali’s soulful tunes, including the iconic “O Sanam”, resonated and won the hearts of thousands at his historic indoor concert on December 24th.

read more
 | 27 Dec 2023

Global music icon King’s starry performance lights up Mumbai on Christmas Eve

MUMBAI : Setting the mood just right for the ongoing festive season, global pop force King enthralled his thousands of Mumbai fans with a fiery entertainment-packed concert at the NSCI Dome, Worli on Sunday, December 24.

read more
 | 27 Dec 2023

From Pitbull to Rick Ross: Guru Randhawa drops exciting news on his next single on Mountain Dew ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ Stories

MUMBAI : Celebrated singer, actor, and global music sensation, Guru Randhawa, took center stage in a candid and revelatory conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia on Mountain Dew’s ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai Stories.’ In a heart-to-heart with Ranveer Allahbadia, Guru unveils the untold chapters of his l

read more
 | 27 Dec 2023

‘Dark, Melancholic, Reflective’: The Behaviour new album transcends the gothic post rock atmosphere

MUMBAI : The Behaviour is excited to announce the release of the album, A Sin Dance. The album is available worldwide on all streaming platforms. Recorded throughout 2022, this album features seven new tracks entirely written, arranged, and performed by Der Baron M. Kilpatric.

read more

RnM Biz

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI : EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive reportread more

Indian Research and Insights Industry reaches USD 2.9 Bn in FY2023: Market Research Society of India

MUMBAI :  India’s apex industry-led market research body, Market Research Society of India (MRSIread more

Sunil Chhetri backed ACwO launches India’s first Dual Sharing Wireless Earbuds DwOTS Fire

MUMBAI : As 2023 comes to an end, ACwO, a dynamic D2C audio brand backed by Sunil Chhetri, is reread more

TIPS Industries onboards Kiran Dcruz as Senior Vice President for Brands and Partnerships

MUMBAI : TIPS Industries Ltd.read more

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI: EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive report read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Punjabi Sensation Maninder Buttar Unveils "Panchatantra": A Captivating Musical Journey through Life's Emotions

MUMBAI: Maninder Buttar, the revered Punjabi singer renowned for chart-toppers like Sakhiyaa and Yaara, has recently introduced his latest musical...read more

2
Lucky Ali's ‘O Sanam’ magic enthralls over 8,000+ fans in spectacular christmas eve concert

MUMBAI : Lucky Ali’s soulful tunes, including the iconic “O Sanam”, resonated and won the hearts of thousands at his historic indoor concert on...read more

3
XG make their 2nd appearance on Japanese media tonight, performing their festive R&B track 'WINTER WITHOUT YOU' on 'THE FIRST TAKE' !

MUMBAI : 7-member Hip Hop/R&B-inspired girl group XG will make their second appearance on Japanese media tonight, performing their latest festive...read more

4
From Pitbull to Rick Ross: Guru Randhawa drops exciting news on his next single on Mountain Dew ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ Stories

MUMBAI : Celebrated singer, actor, and global music sensation, Guru Randhawa, took center stage in a candid and revelatory conversation with Ranveer...read more

5
Global music icon King’s starry performance lights up Mumbai on Christmas Eve

MUMBAI : Setting the mood just right for the ongoing festive season, global pop force King enthralled his thousands of Mumbai fans with a fiery...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games