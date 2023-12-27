SpyxFamily : Code white unveils trailers and theme song preview!

MUMBAI : Get ready for an espionage-filled extravaganza as the highly anticipated SPYFAMILY Code: White anime film gears up for its grand opening in Japan on December 22. TOHO animation has unleashed a double treat for fans with the release of two captivating trailers that provide a sneak peek into the adversaries our protagonists will face.

Adding a melodic touch to the cinematic experience, the band Official HiGE DANdism takes the stage once again, contributing the theme song "Soulsoup" for the film. Fans may recall their earlier involvement as they performed the first opening theme song for the anime's inaugural season, setting the tone for the thrilling spy narrative.

As the countdown to the December premiere continues, the film promises an all-new storyline, injecting freshness into the SPYFAMILY universe. Crunchyroll has exciting plans for North American audiences, with a screening scheduled for 2024. The film unfolds a riveting tale, encapsulating the covert lives of Loid, a spy, and Yor, an assassin, who navigate a delicate balancing act while posing as the ideal family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, gifted with telepathic abilities, unravels the secrets concealed behind their facade.

In a clever twist, Loid's attempt at advancing Operation Strix during a seemingly innocuous winter getaway takes an unexpected turn when Anya inadvertently becomes entangled, triggering a chain of events that jeopardize global peace. The stakes are higher than ever as the family's double lives collide with the unpredictable nature of espionage.

Original manga creator Tatsuya Endo takes the helm as the mastermind behind the film, contributing not only the original work but also overseeing the character designs. WIT STUDIO and CloverWorks, known for their animation prowess, join forces once again to breathe life into the dynamic visuals of the SPYFAMILY world.

Under the expert direction of Takashi Katagiri and with Ichiro Okouchi crafting the script, the film promises a seamless blend of action, intrigue, and emotion. The creative team includes Kazuaki Shimada as the character designer, Kana Ishida as the sub-character designer, and Kyoji Asano as the chief animation director.

Introducing new characters to the SPYFAMILY universe, the film boasts an impressive cast featuring Tomoya Nakamura as Dmitri, Kento Kaku as Luka, Banjou Ginga as Snijder, and Shunsuke Takeuchi as Type F.

As the animated espionage saga unfolds on the big screen, fans can anticipate a visually stunning and emotionally charged experience, accompanied by the evocative soundtrack of [K]NoW_NAME, the music producer, and the meticulous sound direction of Shoji Hata. With the intricate web of espionage, familial bonds, and a world on the brink, SPYFAMILY Code: White is poised to captivate audiences and leave a lasting imprint on the spy-thriller genre.