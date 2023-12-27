From Pitbull to Rick Ross: Guru Randhawa drops exciting news on his next single on Mountain Dew ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ Stories

MUMBAI : Celebrated singer, actor, and global music sensation, Guru Randhawa, took center stage in a candid and revelatory conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia on Mountain Dew’s ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai Stories.’ In a heart-to-heart with Ranveer Allahbadia, Guru unveils the untold chapters of his life, creating ripples of inspiration and unveiling the secrets behind his meteoric rise to global stardom.

Hailing from the quaint town of Gurdaspur, Guru’s interview is a mesmerizing journey back to his roots. Breaking barriers and transcending borders, Guru Randhawa spills the beans on his musical rendezvous with icons like Pitbull and Rick Ross. The podcast becomes a portal into the mind of an artist who, despite achieving dizzying global acclaim, remains tethered to his authentic beginnings.

Guru spoke about drawing inspiration from cinematic titans such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. The maestro discloses how his childhood echoes were filled with the soulful tunes of Gurudas Maan, Babu Maan, and Hans Raj, igniting the flames of his musical passion from an early age.

Passionate about self-love, Guru expressed, “I love myself more than anyone loves Guru Randhawa, “ In a world often chaotic and demanding, he urges listeners to prioritize self-care and forge a positive connection with themselves.

Acknowledging the guiding hands of industry icons like Bohemia, Ikka, and Honey Singh, Guru’s podcast interview serves as a tantalizing peek into the inner workings of his professional journey. It unfurls the collaborative spirit pulsating within the entertainment industry, highlighting the mentorship and friendship that has been instrumental in shaping Guru Randhawa’s journey as an artist.

In essence, Guru Randhawa’s podcast appearance on ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai Stories’ provides a comprehensive and intimate look into his life, encapsulating his roots, dreams, collaborations, and the guiding principles that have shaped his unparalleled journey in both music and acting.

Brace yourselves, as Guru Randhawa has just redefined the narrative in this riveting conversation!

