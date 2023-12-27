Monster Anime Premieres in April 2024!

MUMBAI : Exciting News Alert! The team behind the upcoming Re:Monster anime adaptation has just dropped a brand-new promotional video, unveiling a treasure trove of details. Get ready to dive into the cast and staff lineup, discover the talented artist behind the opening theme song, and mark your calendars for the highly anticipated April 2024 premiere!

But that's not all-prepare to feast your eyes on a revamped version of the anime's initial visual, and be among the first to glimpse a stunning new concept visual that promises to elevate the Re:Monster experience.

There's a powerhouse team bringing the Re:Monster anime to life! Director Takayuki Inagaki, known for Birdie Wing and Chio's School Road, is at the helm at Studio DEEN, while the prolific GENCO is handling production duties. Series composition is in the capable hands of Hiroshi Yamaguchi, with character designs by Junichi Takaoka (Gravion).

There's a powerhouse team bringing the Re:Monster anime to life! Director Takayuki Inagaki, known for Birdie Wing and Chio's School Road, is at the helm at Studio DEEN, while the prolific GENCO is handling production duties. Series composition is in the capable hands of Hiroshi Yamaguchi, with character designs by Junichi Takaoka (Gravion).

The musical magic behind the series is orchestrated by Go Sakabe, while Norito Kondo takes charge of the picturesque cinematography. Yuka Kadowaki adds a splash of color as the designer, and Kazuhiro Arai sets the artistic stage as the art director. Shuhei Abe lends his ears as the sound director, with sound effects crafted by Naoto Yamaya, and mixing by Nobuhito Kojima.

The editorial finesse is in the hands of Yuki Koike, ensuring a seamless flow of the Re:Monster narrative. But the excitement doesn't end there-Chansung of 2PM and Japanese hip-hop artist AK-69 join forces for the opening theme, "Into the Fire," featuring the vocal talents of 2AM's Lee Changmin.

For those unfamiliar with the source material, Kogitsune Kanekiru's tale, initially posted on Shosetsu ni Naro, found a home with AlphaPolis in 2012. The manga adaptation, illustrated by Yamaada, continues to captivate readers monthly. Seven Seas has brought the manga to English audiences, and the story, featuring the adventures of the reborn Tomokui Kanata, promises a thrilling blend of fantasy, swords, and magic.

And if that's not enough, the Re:Monster universe expands to a smartphone game, inviting players to step into the shoes of a goblin and embark on their own journey of strength and power acquisition. The game, launched on Android and iOS in February 2016, adds an interactive dimension to the Re:Monster experience. With such a talented lineup and a rich source material, the anime adaptation is set to be a memorable journey into the fantastical world of Re:Monster!