News |  27 Dec 2023 16:10 |  By RnMTeam

Lucky Ali's ‘O Sanam’ magic enthralls over 8,000+ fans in spectacular christmas eve concert

MUMBAI : Lucky Ali’s soulful tunes, including the iconic “O Sanam”, resonated and won the hearts of thousands at his historic indoor concert on December 24th. The enchanting performance, held at NESCO Centre, Hall 4, Goregaon, Mumbai, left a lasting imprint on the audience, immersing them in the timeless magic of Lucky Ali’s musical artistry.

More than 8,000 attendees were graciously welcomed to the event, where the stage was not only graced by the legendary Lucky Ali but also lit up with the extraordinary talents of ArhamFulfagar, Iqlipse Nova, Jaden Maskie, and Gowri Bhatt. This much-anticipated concert fulfilled the dreams of Mumbai residents, delivering an exceptional musical experience that surpassed expectations.

Kumar Razdan, Vice President of NESCO Events, “I take great pleasure in announcing the triumphant conclusion of Lucky Ali’s first-ever indoor concert, witnessing an overwhelming turnout of over 8,000 enthusiastic attendees. The tremendous support and presence of the audience have truly touched us. We are elated to have successfully wrapped up this concert, and we remain committed to enriching people’s lives through continued innovation in our future events.”

The event drew a diverse audience of all age groups, creating a shared musical experience that resonated across generations.

Lucky Ali’s musical voyage began with the 1996 hit album “Sunoh”  turning him into an overnight sensation. His soulful voice, meaningful lyrics, and versatile musical style have resonated widely, staying relevant across generations. With occasional releases, rare appearances, and captivating live performances, even at 65, Lucky Ali continues to hold a special place in the hearts of fans, connecting with music enthusiasts of all ages.

Lucky Ali Kumar Razdan ArhamFulfagar Iqlipse Nova Jaden Maskie Gowri Bhatt Singers music Songs
