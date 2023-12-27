RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Dec 2023 12:43 |  By RnMTeam

Global music icon King’s starry performance lights up Mumbai on Christmas Eve

MUMBAI : Setting the mood just right for the ongoing festive season, global pop force King enthralled his thousands of Mumbai fans with a fiery entertainment-packed concert at the NSCI Dome, Worli on Sunday, December 24. Ringing in Christmas early with the musician, Mumbai was set ablaze by King’s electrifying performance that truly left everyone spellbound. Crooning his top hits such as ‘Tu Jaana Na Piya’, ‘High Hukku’, ‘Maan Meri Jaan’, ‘Tu Aake Dekhle’, ‘Sarkaare’ and more with his infectious energy, King had the crowd grooving with him with all their hearts out.

Truly a night to remember, the concert marked a special moment for King and over eight thousand fans of his at the DOME, who shared heartfelt moments with the artist throughout the night. King, in his element, expressed his gratitude to the audience, emphasising how Mumbai has always felt like a second home to him. Ain’t no denying that the Mumbai show added another memorable page to King’s ‘Tuborg Zero Packaged Drinking Water presents KING New Life India Tour 2023’, leaving an electrifying mark on the city’s music scene.

Sharing his gratitude for all the love coming his way, King said, “It was such a special night, and as always, I had a wonderful time performing in Mumbai. I absolutely love the people and the warmth and energy they offer, so I make sure to give them the best musical experience with my show. For me, it truly was a celebration of unity, love, and the unbreakable bond between me and my fans. I can’t wait to be back. Sending my love to everyone always.”

Prior to Mumbai, the global music artist enjoyed packed shows in Bengaluru, Jaipur, Kolkata, Delhi, Pune, Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad, which remain memorable experiences for both the singer and all his fans out there.

After such a spectacular end to his grand India Tour, the global pop force is headed next to Goa and Dubai for his final shows of 2023.

Tags
King Maan Meri Jaan Tu Aake Dekhle Sarkaare rapper artist music Songs
Related news
 | 27 Dec 2023

XG make their 2nd appearance on Japanese media tonight, performing their festive R&B track 'WINTER WITHOUT YOU' on 'THE FIRST TAKE' !

MUMBAI : 7-member Hip Hop/R&B-inspired girl group XG will make their second appearance on Japanese media tonight, performing their latest festive R&B track "WINTER WITHOUT YOU" on "THE FIRST TAKE"!

read more
 | 27 Dec 2023

Lucky Ali's ‘O Sanam’ magic enthralls over 8,000+ fans in spectacular christmas eve concert

MUMBAI : Lucky Ali’s soulful tunes, including the iconic “O Sanam”, resonated and won the hearts of thousands at his historic indoor concert on December 24th.

read more
 | 27 Dec 2023

From Pitbull to Rick Ross: Guru Randhawa drops exciting news on his next single on Mountain Dew ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ Stories

MUMBAI : Celebrated singer, actor, and global music sensation, Guru Randhawa, took center stage in a candid and revelatory conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia on Mountain Dew’s ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai Stories.’ In a heart-to-heart with Ranveer Allahbadia, Guru unveils the untold chapters of his l

read more
 | 27 Dec 2023

SpyxFamily : Code white unveils trailers and theme song preview!

MUMBAI : Get ready for an espionage-filled extravaganza as the highly anticipated SPYFAMILY Code: White anime film gears up for its grand opening in Japan on December 22.

read more
 | 27 Dec 2023

‘Dark, Melancholic, Reflective’: The Behaviour new album transcends the gothic post rock atmosphere

MUMBAI : The Behaviour is excited to announce the release of the album, A Sin Dance. The album is available worldwide on all streaming platforms. Recorded throughout 2022, this album features seven new tracks entirely written, arranged, and performed by Der Baron M. Kilpatric.

read more

RnM Biz

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI : EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive reportread more

Indian Research and Insights Industry reaches USD 2.9 Bn in FY2023: Market Research Society of India

MUMBAI :  India’s apex industry-led market research body, Market Research Society of India (MRSIread more

Sunil Chhetri backed ACwO launches India’s first Dual Sharing Wireless Earbuds DwOTS Fire

MUMBAI : As 2023 comes to an end, ACwO, a dynamic D2C audio brand backed by Sunil Chhetri, is reread more

TIPS Industries onboards Kiran Dcruz as Senior Vice President for Brands and Partnerships

MUMBAI : TIPS Industries Ltd.read more

EY survey reveals that just 60% of music creators can pursue their careers on a full-time basis

MUMBAI: EY, the leading professional services firm, launched the first-ever comprehensive report read more

top# 5 articles

1
XG make their 2nd appearance on Japanese media tonight, performing their festive R&B track 'WINTER WITHOUT YOU' on 'THE FIRST TAKE' !

MUMBAI : 7-member Hip Hop/R&B-inspired girl group XG will make their second appearance on Japanese media tonight, performing their latest festive...read more

2
Punjabi Sensation Maninder Buttar Unveils "Panchatantra": A Captivating Musical Journey through Life's Emotions

MUMBAI: Maninder Buttar, the revered Punjabi singer renowned for chart-toppers like Sakhiyaa and Yaara, has recently introduced his latest musical...read more

3
From Pitbull to Rick Ross: Guru Randhawa drops exciting news on his next single on Mountain Dew ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ Stories

MUMBAI : Celebrated singer, actor, and global music sensation, Guru Randhawa, took center stage in a candid and revelatory conversation with Ranveer...read more

4
Lucky Ali's ‘O Sanam’ magic enthralls over 8,000+ fans in spectacular christmas eve concert

MUMBAI : Lucky Ali’s soulful tunes, including the iconic “O Sanam”, resonated and won the hearts of thousands at his historic indoor concert on...read more

5
Monster Anime Premieres in April 2024!

MUMBAI : Exciting News Alert! The team behind the upcoming Re:Monster anime adaptation has just dropped a brand-new promotional video, unveiling a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games