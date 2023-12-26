Singer and actor Anuja Sahai unveils heartwarming love tale in upcoming single "Munda"

MUMBAI: Anuja Sahai, the acclaimed Indian singer, is set to captivate audiences again with her latest musical creation, "Munda." The song narrates a charming love story set in the backdrop of a college picnic, where a playful teasing between friends evolves into a heartfelt confession of love. Following the success of her recent release, "Bajwa Shehnaai," Anuja Sahai continues to enchant fans with her soulful voice and emotive storytelling.

Known for her diverse musical portfolio, Anuja Sahai has garnered widespread recognition for hits like "Payal," & "Pub G Game,". She first made waves as a playback singer in the Telugu film industry, sharing the album space with the legendary Sunidhi Chauhan. Her impressive repertoire includes collaborations with renowned music labels such as Tseries, Sony Music, Zee Music, and Times Music.

"Munda," produced under the banner of Kamakhya Muzic, features Anuja Sahai alongside Joginder Bokken. The song boasts a talented team with Umesh Giri (lead singer) on music and lyrics who gave his fabulous vocals to the song, Yagnesh Maaru as the choreographer, and Satyendrra Chauuhan directing. The cinematography is handled by Cinemagiri, while Faisal Siddiqui takes on the role of editor.

Anuja Sahai's musical journey extends beyond performing to establishing her band, Rutbaa, and founding the music label Kamakhya Muzic. The latter encompasses a music studio and academy, reflecting Anuja's commitment to nurturing and promoting musical talent.

Fans and music enthusiasts can anticipate the release of "Munda" soon, eagerly awaiting another soul-stirring melody from the versatile Anuja Sahai. Stay tuned for this enchanting musical journey that promises to resonate with hearts nationwide.